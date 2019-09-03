Jack Flaherty was the National League pitcher of the month for August and he showed Tuesday that pages on a calendar are just an arbitrary construction.
August is gone but Flaherty is still on a roll. He held the Giants to one hit through eight innings on Tuesday before coming out, keeping them hitless for the first 5 1/3 innings. The Cardinals needed him to be on his game because they got only one run, on a homer by Marcell Ozuna high into what is now Big Ac Land in left field for a 1-0 win over the Giants at Busch Stadium.
Flaherty, who no-hit the Giants for 6 1/3 innings on July 7, improved to 9-7. Carlos Martinez, relieving for the fourth straight day, came on to pitch the ninth and get his 18th save.
The Cardinals got the one run they needed on Ozuna's blast in the sixth, his 25th homer of the season.
Flaherty sailed through the first five innings against the Giants on Tuesday night without allowing a hit. The Giants broke up the no-hitter with two outs in the sixth on a clean single to right by Mike Yastrzemski. Prior to that, the Giants had only one baserunner, Stephen Vogt, who walked to lead off the second. Flaherty came out after the eighth inning, having allowed one hit and striking out eight. Flaherty faced just two batters over the minimum before coming out after the eighth, having thrown 113 pitches 84 of them strikes. Twenty of them came in the eighth as the Giants fouled off a lot of pitches.
The Giants hit five balls into the outfield and Flaherty got some good defense behind him. Tommy Edman lent a hand in the fourth, running far down the left-field line into foul territory to catch a pop up and then on the next hitter, charging Evan Longoria's ground ball, bare handing it and throwing him out at first.
In the eighth, on Flaherty's final hitter, Harrison Bader raced in in center to make a diving catch on a shallow fly ball from Mauricio Dubon.
It was on July 7 against the Giants in San Francisco that Flaherty no-hit them for 6 1/3 innings and allowed them just one run on two hits before coming out of the game, which ended up as a 1-0 loss in the final game before the All-Star break.
The Cardinals loaded the bases with two outs in the first but couldn't score. The highlight of the inning was a ground ball by Paul DeJong that started about 10 feet foul on the first base side near home plate and then curved back into fair territory.
AT LAST, JUST ONE NIGHT GAME
After three straight days with afternoon games -- two of which also had a night game thrown in -- the Cardinals have the luxury of just one night game on Tuesday, with a break of 26 hours and 46 minutes since their last game ended, which for the Cardinals, must seem like an eternity.
The Cardinals take a three-game lead in the NL Central into Tuesday's 6:45 p.m. meeting with the Giants at Busch Stadium. Jack Flaherty, who earlier in the day was named NL pitcher of the month, starts for the Cardinals against Dereck Rodriguez.
Plus, it's 90 degrees right now at Busch, so playing at night is quite welcome
No surprises in the Cardinals lineup.
CARDINALS
1. Fowler rf
2. Wong 2b
3. Goldschmidt 1b
4. Ozuna lf
5. DeJong ss
6. Molina c
7. Edman 3b
8. Bader cf
9. Flaherty p
GIANTS
1. Yastrzemski rf
2. Belt 1b
3. Longoria 3b
4. Vogt c
5. Dickerson lf
6. Pillar cf
7. Crawford ss
8. Dubon 2b
9. Rodriguez p
WACHA ON WEDNESDAY
Michael Wacha, who pitched Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, will come back on Wednesday to start on three days rest. It's as close to using an opener, a starting pitcher who goes an inning or two before coming out, as the Cardinals may get.
"We had a couple different ways to go," manager Mike Shildt said. "When you're looking at it, you're looking at a couple different things. Obviously, we want to take care of Michael, that's first and foremost with all of our players. We knew it was a possibility, than we look at the competition and what that looks like. Michael's throwing well. While we have expanded rosters and people capable of throwing those innings, really at no point in time do you want a complete bullpen game per se.
"We talked to Michael honestly about what that looked like, how he felt, and he was very sincere and very convincing, quite honestly, that he feels great. He knows we're not going to take him beyond – I don't know what that number looks like, it's unfair to put numbers on anything because he could be working really quickly and effectively so those pitches don't typically add up to as much stress. So we'll be prudent on what it looks like. At the end of the day, he feels good and more than has his head around it and knows he's going to get extra days on the back end of it, so that's how it went down.
"This is the way I would envision an opener looking, where you have a guy that can go some period of time and then know that you have a bullpen, or a starter, to back it up. In this case, it would be more the bullpen."
One thing that starting Wacha on Wednesday allows the Cardinals to do is keep the rest of the rotation in order.
"Absolutely," Shildt said. "It allows us to do that, but we're not forcing it to happen just to accommodate those things. Michael's willingness and confidence level to be able to do it and contribute is really what helps make the decision."
At the moment, the Cardinals list Dakota Hudson as Thursday's starter, TBA for Friday and Adam Wainwright for Saturday.
WIETERS' PROGRESS
It turned that while Matt Wieters went to the doctor to get a cortisone shot on Monday, but was feeling well enough that he didn't need the shot.
"He's ahead of schedule," Wieters said. "What that schedule looks like is still some vagueness to it. But he's ahead and he can swing from the right side. We don't want to aggravate him or anything more from the left side."
So even while Wieters is a switch hitter, for the time being he's only a right-handed hitter, leaving Matt Carpenter right now as the only left-handed hitter off the bench.