Cardinals Fowler on not playing, taking stand against racial injustice: 'You feel in your heart it needs to happen'

With her father at home watching the game he was originally scheduled to play in, to start at right field in, Dexter Fowler’s oldest daughter, all of 6, asked him why.
He explained to her how he, other players, and some teams had decided to make a statement by not playing in hopes their absence would generate awareness of racial injustice and the shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin this past weekend that came months after a Black died with a Minneapolis police officer’s knee on his neck.
“That’s not right,” she said, he recalled.
“For a 6-year-old to realize the difference between right and wrong,” Fowler said Friday in his first Zoom interview since removing himself from Wednesday’s lineup, “it definitely hits home.”
Fowler and teammate Jack Flaherty declined to play Wednesday night, joining several individual baseball players, the Milwaukee Bucks and other NBA teams, and six big-leagues clubs who did not take the field or court that night. That night, Fowler texted that there were issues and moments that were “bigger than the game.” Fowler repeated a similar phrase throughout his interview at Busch Stadium, referring to the past few days as wrestling with issues and feelings that are “bigger than baseball.” He announced Friday that he would take his salary from that day’s game and donate it to charities in Las Vegas and St. Louis that forward the cause of social justice.
During the first inning of Friday’s game against Cleveland, a group of protestors gathered outside Busch Stadium, along Clark and between the ballpark and Ballpark Village. They chanted, “No justice. No baseball.” They advertised their march as coming to support the ballplayers, like Fowler, who did not play Wednesday.
Fowler said he understood his teammate’s decision to play the game that night without two players, and said he felt supported by the clubhouse.
The drive away from the ballpark was “pretty emotional.”
He discussed his decision with his father and never doubted it.
“That’s the kind of stuff you feel in your heart needs to happen,” he said.
As part of his conversation with the media Friday, Fowler said the advent of social media has helped players express their personalities in new ways and that the youngest generation has also helped pierce baseball’s stoicism when it comes to social activism. One major-league baseball player kneeled for the anthem with entire leagues were having discussions or instances of that protest several years ago. This year, entire teams have worn Black Lives Matter shirts during batting practice, and Major League Baseball incorporated support for racial justice in its opening day ceremonies and patches.
Friday was a reminder of the power baseball has to encourage and advocating sweeping change. It was on Fowler’s back – No. 42.
Jackie Robinson Day at Busch Stadium and around the majors began with a video immediately after the National Anthem. The video featured Robinson and his pioneering arrival to break baseball’s color barrier as a narrative thread for the power of baseball to make a statement, and it mentioned Cardinals outfielder Curt Flood, whose battle with baseball brought about free agency. The video touched on the country’s current unrest and ended with MLB’s logo and the phrase, “4 Us 2 Remember.” Every player and coach standing up for the anthem and video wore No. 42 during the game as a tribute to Robinson.
“You know what, man? It’s an honor,” Fowler said. “It’s an honor that we’re able to put on the No. 42. This is a day that is super emotional to me, and obviously I don’t take wearing 42 lightly, especially with the climate nowadays.”
After dropping doubleheader to pedestrian Pirates, Cardinals face Cleveland sensation McKenzie
A home stand that gave the Cardinals every chance to gobble up a bunch of wins and strengthen their spot in the standings cratered on them Thursday with a doubleheader loss to Pittsburgh, and awaiting them as they try to climb is a pitfall of another kind.
Here comes a pitcher they've never seen before.
Cleveland righthander Triston McKenzie will make the second start of his big-league career, and his debut dazzled.
The lithe righty struck out 10 in six innings against Detroit and earned an encore as part of Cleveland's robust rotation. Despite going a few weeks without two pitchers who broke the team's COVID-19 bubble and policies, Cleveland's rotation has a 3.01 ERA, the lowest in the majors. Cleveland also has the stingiest pitching staff in the American League with a 2.86 ERA to go with an MLB-best 1.04 WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched).
The resolute force faces a listing lineup Friday.
The Cardinals were shut out in the second game of the doubleheader Thursday, and overall in the past week they have struggled to maintain an offensive pulse. They are a ninth-inning rally away from a four-game losing streak to two of the teams with the worst records in baseball. A walk and a hit batter helped key the four-run ninth against the Royals on Wednesday night, and since they've scored four runs.
And one of those runs got a head start: In extra innings for Game 1 on Thursday, a runner started at second base, in scoring position.
They are 11 for their last 42 at-bats with a runner in scoring position.
They went two-for-13 in the doubleheader.
The Cardinals lineup has seen another shuffle of sorts with Tommy Edman getting a rare break after moving around the field to four different positions in the previous five games.
The game will be part of Major League Baseball's Jackie Robinson Day. Originally, the Cardinals were scheduled to play Jackie Robinson Day at Dodger Stadium in April, its usual day of celebration. The delayed season, the pandemic, and the shortened schedule moved the annual tribute to August.
All of the players will wear No. 42 as a tribute.
Here are the lineups for the first of a three-game interleague series:
CARDINALS
1. Wong, 2B
2. DeJong, SS
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. B. Miller, DH
5. Carpenter, 3B
6. Molina, C
7. O'Neill, LF
8. Fowler, RF
9. Carlson, CF
Starting pitcher: Daniel Ponce de Leon, RHP
CLEVELAND
1. Hernandez, 2B
2. Ramirez, 3B
3. Lindor, SS
4. Santana, 1B
5. Reyes, DH
6. Naquin, RF
7. Luplow, LF
8. Perez, C
9. DeShields, CF
Starting pitcher: Triston McKenzie, RHP
