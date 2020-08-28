Cardinals Fowler on not playing, taking stand against racial injustice: 'You feel in your heart it needs to happen'

With her father at home watching the game he was originally scheduled to play in, to start at right field in, Dexter Fowler’s oldest daughter, all of 6, asked him why.

He explained to her how he, other players, and some teams had decided to make a statement by not playing in hopes their absence would generate awareness of racial injustice and the shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin this past weekend that came months after a Black died with a Minneapolis police officer’s knee on his neck.

“That’s not right,” she said, he recalled.

“For a 6-year-old to realize the difference between right and wrong,” Fowler said Friday in his first Zoom interview since removing himself from Wednesday’s lineup, “it definitely hits home.”