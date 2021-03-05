Cardinals' Gant is first to go to third but is betrayed by off-speed pitches in 7-6 loss to Nats

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—John Gant last started in a regular-season game for the Cardinals in 2018 but, with Miles Mikolas still a ways from pitching in a game this spring, Gant will take Mikolas’ starts in Florida and maybe more when the season begins.
His first start of the spring came here Friday night against St. Louisan Max Scherzer, the Washington Nationals’ longtime ace. And Gant went longer than any other Cardinals starter this week, going until there were two out in the third although his first inning "rolled over" after he gave up a three-run homer to Alex Avila.
Overall, Gant allowed four runs before coming out for Angel Rondon, trailing 4-3. After his first inning ended abruptly with the home run, Gant was allowed to try to work out of a two-on, two-out spot in the third. Josh Bell beat him with a run-scoring double that put the Nationals ahead in an exhibition game they ultimately won 7-6 in the bottom of the ninth.
"Those moments are the ones that are going to be coming in the real games," said Gant. "To be put in them right away is the best-case scenario. "You're always one pitch away. I threw the cutter to Bell and it didn't really cut. It went the wrong way--and he smacked it."
Gant said he liked his fastball but he said, "I was very non-competitive with my off-speed pitches. Almost every off-speed pitch I threw was pretty non-competitive, either bouncing or a foot outside on those curveballs. I just didn’t find that release point today. I don’t think I threw one off-speed pitch that anybody swung and missed at. I feel that’s usually a pretty big part of my game.
“I didn’t throw those ‘put-away’ off-speed pitches. I was a little sloppy with off-speed today.
“But the heater’s coming out of my hand good and that’s where everything starts. I can take a lot of positives from that.”
Gant faced several other regulars including Nationals stars Trea Turner and Juan Soto and he said he enjoyed that but added, “The name on the back of the jersey doesn’t make all that much of a difference.”
The 28-year-old Gant, who won 11 games in relief for the Cardinals in 2019, made 19 starts for them in 2018 and two the year before.
Regulars on hand
Among the Cardinals’ regulars on hand were third baseman Nolan Arenado, shortstop Paul DeJong, second baseman Tommy Edman and right fielder Dylan Carlson. Matt Carpenter will serve as the designated hitter. Gant will face several regulars in the Nationals lineup’ in Juan Soto, Trea Turner, Bell and Yan Gomes.
The Cardinals were back at the The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, having been hammered 14-0 by the Nationals’ co-tenants, the Houston Astros, on Thursday night. For their first five spring games, the Cardinals are 1-2-2 and will be off Saturday.
To that end, staff ace Jack Flaherty got his work in Friday afternoon here, opposing the Astros in a “B” game on the back fields of the Astros’ complex. Flaherty threw 50 pitches over three innings and manager Mike Shildt said he had been very encouraged. Flaherty had retired only one of eight Nationals in his first Grapefruit League outing on Sunday,
Infielder Edmundo Sosa, who played both second base and shortstop, hit a three-run homer and threw out a runner at home from short right field as the Cardinals won 4-1. Johan Oviedo allowed only one hit and fanned two in an impressive stint.
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Matt Carpenter dh
3. Nolan Arenado 3b
4. Paul DeJong ss
5. Dylan Carlson cf
6. Andrew Knizner c
7. Austin Dean lf
8. John Nogowski 1b
9. Lane Thomas rf
RH John Gant p
Washington lineup
1. Trea Turner ss
2. Starlin Castro 2b
3. Juan Soto rf
4. Josh Bell 1b
5. Alex Avila c
6. Yan Gomes dh
7. Yasmany Tomas lf
8. Jordy Mercer 3b
9. Carlos Tocci cf