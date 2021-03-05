Cardinals' Gant is first to go to third but is betrayed by off-speed pitches in 7-6 loss to Nats

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—John Gant last started in a regular-season game for the Cardinals in 2018 but, with Miles Mikolas still a ways from pitching in a game this spring, Gant will take Mikolas’ starts in Florida and maybe more when the season begins.

His first start of the spring came here Friday night against St. Louisan Max Scherzer, the Washington Nationals’ longtime ace. And Gant went longer than any other Cardinals starter this week, going until there were two out in the third although his first inning "rolled over" after he gave up a three-run homer to Alex Avila.

Overall, Gant allowed four runs before coming out for Angel Rondon, trailing 4-3. After his first inning ended abruptly with the home run, Gant was allowed to try to work out of a two-on, two-out spot in the third. Josh Bell beat him with a run-scoring double that put the Nationals ahead in an exhibition game they ultimately won 7-6 in the bottom of the ninth.

"Those moments are the ones that are going to be coming in the real games," said Gant. "To be put in them right away is the best-case scenario. "You're always one pitch away. I threw the cutter to Bell and it didn't really cut. It went the wrong way--and he smacked it."