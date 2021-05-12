Cardinals' Gant must be more in control against Brewers ace Woodruff

On Tuesday, in an 11-inning, 6-1 win, the Cardinals employed both Alex Reyes and Giovanny Gallegos, their most prominent late-inning relievers, for two innings apiece, making them both unlikely to pitch on Wednesday although manager Mike Shildt said they would play catch before the game and report how they felt.

When the number of innings Reyes might pitch this year was considered before the season, one number offered by the front office was no more than 100. Now that it appears that Reyes will be in the bullpen as the closer for most of the season, at least, Shildt said, “I think 80 innings to 100 innings is going to get this done. I don’t feel like there’s a push to get him to 100."

At 19 innings pitched while appearing in 17 of the club’s forst 36 games, Reyes is on pace for 85 innings over 76 games, which is a hefty number for a closer. Reyes has 10 saves in 10 tries to go with a 2-0 won-lost mark and an 0.47 earned run average

“We want him to be able to get a certain amount of work in, but also the balance of making sure he’s healthy," said Shildt. Reyes, who joined the Cardinals in the second half f the 2016 season, never has had a full season in the majors, owing to injury and surgery.

Mikolas will start again Sunday for Memphis