St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong hands his batting helmet to St. Louis Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp after Wong hit into a double play to end the top of the seventh inning during Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
The Cardinals have gone back to a top-of-the-lineup combination that had some traction late in the season. Dexter Fowler will hit first and Kolten Wong, who had the highest average on the club for those who have been here all year at .285, will bat second for Sunday’s Game 3 of the National League Division Series which is tied at 1-1.
From Aug. 21 through September, the Cardinals were 13-10 when those two hit 1-2. Wong’s average climbed 10 points from that time.
As advertised, Matt Carpenter will play third base and hit sixth. Paul DeJong, who never has batted eighth this season, has turned up in that spot, batting behind Tommy Edman, who will be in right field with Fowler in center and Harrison Bader on the bench. DeJong is nothing for six against Atlanta starter Mike Soroka.
Manager Mike Shildt, talking about the bottom part of his lineup, said, “It’s a deep lineup. Today it’s very deep. Very balanced.”
SNITKER AND WAINWRIGHT—SURVIVORS
Adam Wainwright will make his 13th postseason start for the Cardinals. In 2003, Atlanta manager Brian Snitker was Wainwright’s manager at Class AA Greenville.
“That was a long time ago,” said Snitker. “I’m happy for both of us.
“It’s probably more amazing that I’m managing this team than he’s still at it, quite honestly.”
NO FLAHERTY IN BULLPEN — TODAY
Shildt, expressing confidence in his normal eight-man bullpen, hasn’t used any of his starters out of the bullpen yet but he has Game 1 starter Miles Mikolas available for relief duty Sunday, just as he had Game 4 starter Dakota Hudson as a potential reliever for the first two games.
Staff ace Jack Flaherty was not in the bullpen Sunday but Shildt said, “I can’t rule out anything tomorrow.
“There’s always a possibility, but it’s not anything I feel like a real urgency to do just for the sake of doing it,” said Shildt, “especially with Jack on a couple of days (of rest).”
Hudson, who relieved exclusively last season when he came up, said he had enjoyed his brief return to the bullpen. But, when he was announced as the Game 4 starter, lefthanded reliever Tyler Webb told him, “Well, I guess you’re going back to the dark side.”
Snitker said that everybody would be available from the Braves’ staff on Sunday, except for Game 2 winner Mike Foltynewicz, who might go to the bullpen on Monday. Waiting for how Game 3 unfolded, Snitkner declined to name his Game 4 opener. But best guess is Game 1 starter Dallas Keuchel, coming back on three days’ rest after lasting just 4 2/3 innings in the first game.
WHO ARE THESE GUYS?
Atlanta closer Mark Melacon was one of three relievers — Shane Green and injured Chris Martin were the others — acquired by the Braves at the July 31 trading deadline. Once they joined the club, they had their eyes opened, Melancon said Sunday.
“To be fair, I don’t think I realized how good this team was until I got over there,” said Melancon. “All three of us that came in the bullpen together just kind of looked at each other and were laughing for the first two weeks (saying), ‘wow, this is impressive.’’’
CARDINALS LINEUP
1. Dexter Fowler cf
2. Kolten Wong 2b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Matt Carpenter 3b
7. Tommy Edman rf
8. Paul DeJong ss
9. Adam Wainwright p
ATLANTA LINEUP
1. Ronald Acuna Jr. rf
2. Ozzie Albies 2b
3. Freddie Freeman 1b
4. Josh Donaldson 3b
5. Nick Markakis lf
6. Matt Joyce rf
7. Brian McCann c
8. Dansby Swanson ss
9. Mike Soroka p
Cards workout before Game 3 curtailed by rain
