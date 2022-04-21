Cardinals go for another clean sweep of Marlins as Jordan Hicks makes debut as starter

MIAMI — The Cardinals will turn to something they've never done before and something they have not seen before to do what they have many, many times.

With two wins already in their three-day visit to loanDepot Park, the Cardinals have extended their winning streak against the host Marlins to ... well, it's been years. The Cardinals swept the season series in 2021 and they have won 14 of their past 17 games against Miami, last losing in the regular season to their spring training roommate all the way back in 2019.

To complete the sweep, the Cardinals start with Jordan Hicks.

An organization that eschewed the trend to use openers and even, at times, talked themselves out of using a six-man rotation or piggyback starts, the Cardinals will try to build their former closer Hicks into a starter on the job. He'll be scripted for two innings, no more than three, this evening. The Cardinals planned to discuss Thursday afternoon if he could stretch for 55 pitches, if needed, or have a repeat of around 40.

The Cardinals have long relievers Jake Woodford, Drew VerHagen, and Aaron Brooks all ready and available and on the Tarmac for launch.

Here are the lineups:

CARDINALS

1. Dylan Carlson, RF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Tyler O'Neill, LF

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Albert Pujols, DH

6. Paul DeJong, SS

7. Harrison Bader, CF

8. Yadier Molina, C

9. Tommy Edman, 2B

P: Jordan Hicks, RHP

MARLINS

1. Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B

2. Garrett Cooper, DH

3. Jorge Soler, LF

4. Jesus Sanchez, CF

5. Jesus Aguilar, 1B

6. Avisail Garcia, RF

7. Joey Wendle, SS

8. Brian Anderson, 3B

9. Jacob Stallings, C

P: Pablo Lopez, RHP

