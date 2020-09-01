Cardinals go for the series win vs. Reds as Helsley returns to bullpen, Thomas starts in center

CINCINNATI -- With the passing of the trade deadline and the arrival of September, every team in baseball has completed the first half of this abbreviated 2020 regular season, except the Cardinals.

They are four games behind and will reach the midway point of their season in between the doubleheader Saturday at Wrigley Field, weather permitting.

The Cardinals have played 26 games.

The Dodgers have won 26 games.

The Cardinals, second place in the National League Central, clawed back to .500 with a 7-5 victory Monday against the Reds in Cincinnati. The Cardinals, the defending division champs, have won four of their first five games against the team that adopted #TakeTheCentral as their slogan for the 2020 season.

The Cardinals plan to activate Ryan Helsley before Tuesday's game and had a series of other moves to plot as a result. They need to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Helsley as well one for the active roster.