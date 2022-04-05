 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cardinals go with 'A' lineup in exhibition finale

  • 0
St. Louis Cardinals start day 6 of team workouts in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt takes batting practice on the sixth day of team workouts on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Cardinals spring training facility in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, Fla,--The lineup that Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol put out for Monday’s next-to-last exhibition game was close to the one he will be employing Thursday for the first game of the season. Tuesday morning’s nine-man batting order should be exactly the same as it will be Thursday. 

Paul Goldschmidt, who may hit .500 or more this spring (he 11 for 21 now) will play first and hit second. Albert Pujols will be the designated hitter and hit fifth.

Lefthander Steven Matz will pitch, but not bat, against the Miami Marlins

Cardinals’ lineup

1. Dylan Carlson rf

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

3. Tyler O’Neill lf

4. Nolan Arenado 3b

5. Albert Pujols 1b

6. Paul DeJong ss

7. Yadier Molina c

People are also reading…

8. Harrison Bader cf

9. Tommy Edman 2b

LH Steven Matz p

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News