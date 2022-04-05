Cardinals go with 'A' lineup in exhibition finale

JUPITER, Fla,--The lineup that Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol put out for Monday’s next-to-last exhibition game was close to the one he will be employing Thursday for the first game of the season. Tuesday morning’s nine-man batting order should be exactly the same as it will be Thursday.
Paul Goldschmidt, who may hit .500 or more this spring (he 11 for 21 now) will play first and hit second. Albert Pujols will be the designated hitter and hit fifth.
Lefthander Steven Matz will pitch, but not bat, against the Miami Marlins
Cardinals’ lineup
1. Dylan Carlson rf
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Tyler O’Neill lf
4. Nolan Arenado 3b
5. Albert Pujols 1b
6. Paul DeJong ss
7. Yadier Molina c
People are also reading…
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Tommy Edman 2b
LH Steven Matz p