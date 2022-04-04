Cardinals' Goldschmidt, deprived once, homers the next time to spark 4-3 win over Nationals

JUPITER, Fla. — The Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt was robbed of a home run by former Cardinal Lane Thomas, who leaped to deflect Goldschmidt’s first-inning drive headed over the left-field wall. The ball landed in the glove of Washington center fielder Dee Strange-Gordon for the out. So, Goldschmidt, one of the top hitters in exhibition baseball this spring, hit it a little farther the next time.

Serving as the designated hitter, Goldschmidt walloped his fourth homer of the spring, a two-run drive to left in the third inning to highlight a 4-3 Cardinals win over the Washington Nationals in the next-to-last exhibition of the spring on Monday.

For the spring, Goldschmidt, is 11 for 21 with five extra-base hits.

It was a good day for the designated hitters. Washington’s Nelson Cruz, whose real position is DH, launched a 440-foot-plus drive over the left-centerfield wall. And Albert Pujols, who is expected to be the Cardinals’ DH, singled twice and drove in a run while making his first appearance of the spring at first base.

Right-hander Miles Mikolas, who will pitch Game 2 of the season Saturday, zipped through six innings, allowing just three other hits besides Cruz’s homer.

Mikolas has allowed only three runs and 10 hits in 13 innings this spring.

Jordan Hicks was programmed for a two-inning appearance but was lifted in the seventh, his first inning, after throwing 13 balls out of 26 pitches. He allowed a double and two singles, the second a bounder over third by late-swinging minor leaguer Kyle Marincoz, who drove in two runs.

Aaron Brooks relieved with the bases loaded and got a liner to him for the final out. Genesis Cabrera worked the final two innings for the save, inducing a double play in the ninth, which started with two singles by the Nationals.

Andrew Knizner’s double had set up the Cardinals’ fourth run in the sixth, with Harrison Bader delivering a run-scoring groundout as baserunner Paul DeJong got a quick break from third base.

The Cardinals are 8-5 with one game remaining Tuesday on the exhibition schedule. Four of the wins were against the Nationals in four meetings.

