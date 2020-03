Cardinals great Jim Edmonds undergoing tests after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Writing on social media that he "held off as long as I could," Cardinals broadcaster and former outfielder Jim Edmonds is undergoing tests for the coronavirus after going to a hospital for what he described as severe symptoms.

Edmonds shared the information on his Instagram feed, through the use of the social media's "story" function. In a collection of photos and text, Edmonds showed himself at a hospital, wearing a mask, and also undergoing X-rays. He described himself as "super sick" leading up to the trip to the hospital, and he pointed out that the swab needed for the coronavirus test probes rather deep into the nose.

As of Saturday evening, he had not shared the results of the tests or indicated that he knew them. He wrote that he's "not taking any chances because it's so hard to get tested."

He could not be reached for comment.

Edmonds, 49, spent some of spring training broadcasting games for the Cardinals and Fox Sports Midwest from Roger Dean Stadium, though he was not often seen around the team. He did not appear as a guest coach this spring as he had in recent seasons.

The eight-time Gold Glove Award-winner and four-time All-Star, spent his peak seasons with the Cardinals and was elected by the fan's to the team's Hall of Fame. He played his final game in 2010, had a brief appearance with the Cardinals in spring training the next year, and then retired from baseball. In the years since, his role around baseball has been as a broadcaster for Fox Sports Midwest and an occasional in-uniform coach for the team during spring training.