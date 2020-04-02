Cardinals Hall of Famer Edmonds says he's 'doing really well' after positive test for coronavirus

Describing himself as now-symptom free after a bout with illness, pneumonia, and breathing trouble, former Cardinals outfielder Jim Edmonds revealed on social media Wednesday night that he tested positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus.

"Thank God I quarantined myself and listened to what everyone said," Edmonds said during a video he posted on Instagram, "and kept our curve at our home flattened."

Edmonds said that he is now "doing really well," and that he is symptom-free. He added that a daughter is being tested for the virus as well.

This past weekend, Edmonds went to the emergency room Saturday because he had trouble breathing, and at that time he revealed on the same social media that he was tested for COVID-19. He left the hospital that same evening having tested positive for pneumonia, he said, and awaiting the results of the coronavirus test, which he described as unpleasant because of how deep the swab plunged into his nose.

A Gold Glove-winning center fielder who was a fixture for the Cardinals' 100-win teams of 2004 and 2005, Edmonds works with the organization mostly as a broadcaster, though he has also appeared in uniform as a guest coach.

Edmonds, a Cardinals' Hall of Famer, was around the team in spring training to broadcast several games for Fox Sports Midwest from Roger Dean Stadium.

The Cardinals have an update on their organization planned for Thursday.

"Don't take it lightly," Edmonds said of the virus during the Instagram video filmed from his home. "Take care of yourself."

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.