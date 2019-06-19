After the Cardinals offense had just two hits on Tuesday night, manager Mike Shildt did a major overhaul for Wednesday's game with the Marlins at Busch Stadium.
Four starters from Tuesday are gone, with four new faces in a lineup that looks more like one from a day game following a night game.
Out of the lineup are Harrison Bader, Paul Goldschmidt, Kolten Wong and Yadier Molina. In the lineup are Jose Martinez, Rangel Ravelo, Tommy Edman and Matt Wieters. If nothing else, the Cardinals will have a good bench if needed.
The Cardinals lineup:
1. Carpenter 3b
2. DeJong ss
3. Martinez rf
4. Ozuna lf
5. Ravelo 1b
6. Fowler cf
7. Edman 2b
8. Wieters c
9. Ponce De Leon p
And the Marlins:
1. Rojas ss
2. Ramirez rf
3. Cooper 1b
4. Anderson 3b
5. Castro 2b
6. Granderson lf
7. Holaday c
8. Riddle cf
9. Richards p