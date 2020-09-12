Cardinals hit four homers; Hudson throws one-hitter for six in 7-1 win

The Cardinals’ game with the Cincinnati Reds Saturday night at Busch Stadium was trending downward when starter Dakota Hudson walked the bases loaded with nobody out in the third inning in a scoreless game. But sinkerball specialist Hudson then induced two ground balls, the second for an inning-ending double play, as he limited the Reds’ damage to one run.
Brad Miller belted a 446-foot homer to spark a two-run Cardinals’ fourth and then the home runs came flying in the sixth. Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt hit solo shots and Harrison Bader ripped a 410-foot, opposite-field, three-run homer off lefthander Amir Garrett to account for all the runs in a five-run inning that put away a 7-1 victory by the Cardinals.
The win once again moved them one game over .500 at 20-19. Hudson’s key number was one, also. That’s the number of hits he gave up, which was none, until Joey Votto doubled with two out in the sixth.
Hudson left after the inning, with his third consecutive victory at hand, giving way first to lefthander Genesis Cabrera, who didn’t face anyone, having to depart with the re-emergence of a troublesome fingernail problem, which has bothered him twice this season—once already this month and once in spring training. It was announced, though, that he would be available on Sunday
Veteran lefthanders Tyler Webb and Andrew Miller got through the seventh and eighth without incident and lefthanded rookie Rob Kaminsky worked a scoreless ninth.
Carpenter (slowly) is on the move
Matt Carpenter, slowly emerging from his season-long funk, popped his third homer of the season on an 0-2 Lucas Sims high fastball to stretch the Cardinals' lead over the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning Saturday night at Busch Stadium.
Then Harrison Bader also slammed his third homer, this one good for three runs. And Paul Goldschmidt followed with his sixth homer, a solo drive to right center, off lefthander Amir Garrett, as the Cardinals broke the game open to take a 7-1 lead.
Counting the homer, Carpenter is five for his last eight with six runs batted in and three walks and a hit by pitcher in 12 plate appearances and has jumped his average over .200 for the first time this month.
Sims was replaced by Garrett after Sims had walked Austin Dean, who had a double and two walks at that point, and hit Matt Wieters. Bader ripped a 2-0 pitch 410 feet to right center. Goldschmidt hit a 1-2 pitch out and Hudson, after 94 pitches, turned the game over to lefthander Genesis Cabrera.
At least that was the plan. But Cabrera, who had a recent problem with a finger nail, had to be taken out before he threw his first pitch of the seventh and Tyler Webb was summoned.
Cardinals break through
After scoring just one run with five hits in their previous 12 innings, the Cardinals pushed across two runs in the fourth inning Saturday night at Busch Stadium to move ahead of the Cincinnati Reds 2-1. But they could have had more to help Dakota Hudson who had a no-hitter through five innings.
Brad Miller tied the count at 1-1 with a stout clout of 446 feet to dead center off Cincinnati starter Tejay Antone.
Paul DeJong then walked, Matt Carpenter singled and Austin Dean walked to load the bases with nobody out.
Second baseman Freddy Galvis made a diving stop to take a hit away from Matt Wieters, who was facing reliever Lucas Sims. although DeJong scored the go-ahead run. Harrison Bader walked to reload the bases with one out but Kolten Wong flied to short center and Tommy Edman flied to not much deeper center.
Though he allowed a run in the third after walking the bases loaded, Hudson held his no-hitter through 5 2/3 innings before Joey Votto doubled to left with two out in the sixth.
Hudson, who had won his previous two decisions after dropping his first two, went through the Reds in order in the first two innings striking out both Brian Goodwin and Galvis in the second.
But, suddenly he walked the bottom three hitters in the Reds’ order to start the Cincinnati third. Then, Hudson rallied. Shogo Akiyama’s forceout grounder scored a run but Hudson dodged a bigger number when he induced Nick Castellanos to ground into a double play started by third baseman Matt Carpenter.
Tommy Edman got an infield single for the Cardinals in the first and stole his second base of the season. But Brad Miller grounded out to end the inning.
The Cardinals left another runner in scoring position in the second after Austin Dean, getting his first Cardinals start, doubled and Matt Wieters walked with two out. Harrison Bader took strike three from rookie Tejay Antone for the third out.
