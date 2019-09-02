Adam Wainwright, who lasted only 3 2/3 innings in his previous start, threw seven scoreless innings on Monday as the Cardinals kept their hot streak going with a 3-1 win over the Giants on Monday at Busch Stadium.
While Wainwright was making quick work of the Giants, allowing only four hits and walking none, the Cardinals spotted him two runs in the first, with Kolten Wong's third triple in his past three games being the linchpin on that one, and then Paul DeJong drove in Paul Goldschmidt for another run in the third.
The Giants had only one runner get into scoring position against Wainwright. Mauricio Dubon doubled and went to third on a wild pitch in the fifth, before a hard hit grounder by Mike Yastrzemski was knocked down by Goldschmidt at first and he fired to Wainwright in time for the out. The Giants' other three hits off Wainwright were all two-out singles.
Wainwright was relieved by Giovanny Gallegos, who gave up a home run to Dubon in the eighth. Carlos Martinez came on with two outs in the eighth and a runner on first. He ended that inning and retired the side in order in the ninth for the save.
The Cardinals didn't waste any time scoring, with the first two hitters scoring. Dexter Fowler led off with a single to left and Kolten Wong then tripled into the right-field corner, his third triple in his past three games after also having one in Game 2 on Sunday and Game 2 on Saturday. Goldschmidt grounded out to short to score Wong.
The Cardinals ended the inning with runners on first and second after a walk by Paul DeJong and a single by Yadier Molina. Tommy Edman flew out to left for the third out.
In the third, Paul Goldschmidt doubled off the left-field wall with one out and Paul DeJong, whose previous five at-bats had featured four strikeouts and a walk, singled up the middle to drive in Goldschmidt.
Fowler made a leaping catch at the wall for the final out of the sixth, outjumping centerfielder Harrison Bader to make the catch as the two made contact on the warning track.
CARDS REGULARS READY TO GO
The Cardinals got through four games in two days in about as good a shape as possible, and they will take the field on Monday against the Giants with effectively their A team.
"I applaud them first and foremost for how they've taken care of their bodies, their mindset going into the weekend and through the weekend and the support system," manager Mike Shildt said. "People did their jobs but they should be rewarded for doing a good job of taking care of the nutrition and all the different things performance related and medical. So we'll play today but everybody's in a good frame of mind and everybody said they feel great."
1. Fowler rf
2. Wong 2b
3. Goldschmidt 1b
4. Ozuna lf
5. DeJong ss
6. Molina c
7. Edman 3b
8. Bader cf
9. Wainwright
GIANTS
1. Yastrzemski rf
2. Belt 1b
3. Longoria 3b
4. Dickerson lf
5. Posey c
6. Pillar cf
7. Crawford ss
8. Dubon 2b
9. Beede p
WHO'S NEXT?
The Cardinals have named Jack Flaherty as Tuesday's starter, but beyond, who knows? Turns out, even manager Mike Shildt doesn't know. He said the identity of Wednesday's starter is still being discussed and may depend on how the team gets through Monday's game, with Adam Wainwright starting.
"I'm not trying to be coy," Shildt said before Monday's game. "We're literally figuring it out as we go. We have narrowed it down, but haven't narrowed it down to make an announcement."
None of the regular rotation candidates are available. Four days rest would put Dakota Hudson and Michael Wacha as available on Friday and Miles Mikolas can't go till Saturday. And the most familiar sixth starter, Daniel Ponce de Leon, also isn't available.
ONE MORE PLAYER
Infielder Edmundo Sosa, who was supposed to join the team on Tuesday, is with the team today. That leaves Shildt with eight options off the bench. Outfielder Randy Arozarena will join the team as scheduled on Tuesday.