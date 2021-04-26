Cardinals' home-run leader in 2020 returns as Phils' leadoff man

The player who tied for the Cardinals’ team lead in home runs in 2020 was in the leadoff spot Monday night at Busch Stadium — for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Brad Miller, whose seven home runs tied Tyler O’Neill for the club high, also tied for second in runs batted in at 25, one behind team leader Tommy Edman, was second in OPS at .808 to Paul Goldschmidt (.883) and second with 25 walks to Goldschmidt’s 37. Miller had five of his homers as a cleanup man and all of them as a designated hitter, which the National League does not have this year.
Miller was hitting .381 with one homer and three RBIs in his second tour with the Phillies. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt recalls well his contributions this past season, especially an early-season, five-game series at Chicago’s Wrigley Field when Miller drove in eight runs.
“He was good—the series in Chicago, alone, was valuable,” said Shildt. “He did a lot of things for us, hitting fourth for us for part of the season and he was a real presence and protection behind Goldy.
“A real pro and a great guy in the clubhouse.”
The Phillies tried to load up as many lefthanded hitters, including Miller, as they could against Cardinals righthander Adam Wainwright. Miller signed as a free agent just before spring training in 2020.
The walking men
The Cardinals’ leaders in walks before Monday might surprise you. Paul DeJong, who had only 17 in 45 games last season, had 11, two fewer than his hit total. And rookie (again) Dylan Carlson, who had eight walks in 35 games, already has 10 in the club’s first 21 games this season.
Shildt said DeJong has “really done a nice job of being disciplined with his eyes, which helps be on time with his body.”
That DeJong has improved his ability to draw bases on balls, probably was underrated, Shildt said. “It’s not the sexiest thing the world. . . but he’s been able to extend some runs and score runs because of it. And it’s helped us win some ball games.
“He’s done a nice job of staying in the (strike) zone and tracking what’s going on and not chasing. That’s not only a good sign for him to get on base but to get more quality pitches to hit," Shildt said. ,
Despite his .183 average, DeJong, at 13 runs, was one off the team lead runs scored, shared by Goldschmidt, Carlson and Yadier Molina, who returned to the lineup Monday.
Many young players don’t show the eye that the 22-year-old Carlson does. The switch-hitter was second on the club in hits at 21 to Edman’s 23 and second in batting average at .309 to the .339 for Molina.
Carlson, moved to the No. 2 spot in the batting order, had seven hits and a walk in the just concluded three-game series with Cincinnati and Shildt said, “There’s a lot to like about him being at the top and help setting the table for Goldy and (Nolan) Arenado and Yadi.”
When asked whether it was unusual for such a young player as Carlson to have that keen a batting eye, Shildt answered, “Yes and no. The ‘yes’ part is it can take a while for a younger player to settle in and be disciplined in the strike zone. The ‘no’ part of it is that there are guys who come up and just have the ability to do it.
"He appears to be one of these guys who show up early in his career and not make things bigger than they are. . . and let his skill sets work at this level. There are guys who have done that and historically have had good, long careers.
“He’s a really conscientious young man, a good worker,” said Shildt. “Quiet guy, but really smart. He’s really intentional about taking advantage of his opportunities and also really intentional about gathering information and listening to guys who have been in this league and who have had a lot of success in this league.”
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Dylan Carlson cf
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Nolan Arenado 3b
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Paul DeJong ss
7. Tyler O’Neill lf
8. Justin Williams rf
9. Adam Wainwright p
Philadelphia lineup
1. Brad Miller lf
2. Rhys Hoskins 1b
3. Bryce Harper ss
4. J.T. Realmuto c
5. Didi Gregorius ss
6. Alec Bohm 3b
7. Odubel Herrera cf
8. Nick Maton 2b
9, Zack Wheeler p