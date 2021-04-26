Cardinals' home-run leader in 2020 returns as Phils' leadoff man

Carlson, moved to the No. 2 spot in the batting order, had seven hits and a walk in the just concluded three-game series with Cincinnati and Shildt said, “There’s a lot to like about him being at the top and help setting the table for Goldy and (Nolan) Arenado and Yadi.”

When asked whether it was unusual for such a young player as Carlson to have that keen a batting eye, Shildt answered, “Yes and no. The ‘yes’ part is it can take a while for a younger player to settle in and be disciplined in the strike zone. The ‘no’ part of it is that there are guys who come up and just have the ability to do it.

"He appears to be one of these guys who show up early in his career and not make things bigger than they are. . . and let his skill sets work at this level. There are guys who have done that and historically have had good, long careers.

“He’s a really conscientious young man, a good worker,” said Shildt. “Quiet guy, but really smart. He’s really intentional about taking advantage of his opportunities and also really intentional about gathering information and listening to guys who have been in this league and who have had a lot of success in this league.”

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman 2b