Cardinals' Hudson to have Tommy John surgery, probably out for 2021

The Cardinals lost one starting pitcher, Miles Mikolas, to surgery before the belated season started. They will lose another. Dakota Hudson, to surgery, on Monday.
Mikolas, who had forearm flexor tendon surgery, is rehabbing at the Cardinals’ Jupiter, Florida complex and is expected back next spring. Hudson, who will have Tommy John surgery at the hand of Dr. George Paletta here, is not expected back next season although president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, said some pitchers do heal more quickly than the customary 12-month shutdown for such surgery.
“Some people come back in nine. Some people come back in 15,” said Mozeliak before the Cardinals closed their regular season as they know it against the Milwaukee Brewers.
“We’ll wait to see the outcome of the surgery and how he responds to his rehab. That’s going to dictate it.”
No one really suspected Hudson, 3-2 with a 2.77 earned run average, was this seriously hurt when he walked off the field after the second inning in Pittsburgh on Sept. 17. It initially was thought to be a flexor tendon injury, similar to that of Mikolas.
“He didn’t experience any of the symptoms you might have when you’re actually blowing out your (elbow) ligament,” said Mozeliak. “He didn’t have the ‘pop,’ didn’t have that tearing sensation. It was a bit of a headscratcher.
“Then when he was given the MRI about nine days ago, there was definitely a concern. And when we had him meet with Dr. Paletta this past week and he also was very concerned and thought that Tommy John (surgery) seemed likely."
Paletta then got a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews, another noted surgeon, and Andrews’ opinion mirrored Paletta’s, Mozeliak said.
Manager Mike Shildt said the news about Hudson was “tough to hear, on a lot of levels, most importantly to Dakota.
“It was a little alarming—the severity of it. When he felt something he spoke about it immediately and we were pro-active, of course, to get him out of there.
“We were disappointed he was dealing with something and than when we got the imaging, it was like, ‘Whoa.’ He’ll come out on the better side of it but it’s a loss for him and us.”
Hudson, 26, was the Cardinals' leading winner last season at 16-7.
