Cardinals' infielders to bat first, outfielders last in season opener

It was a Busch Stadium first for Cardinals manager Mike Shildt on Friday night when he authored a lineup that had his four infielders batting in the first four spots and his three outfielders in the last three positions. The designated hitter and the catcher were in between for Shildt’s lineup sent out against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the regular-season opener.
Of course, the Cardinals were playing their first home game ever with a DH, Matt Carpenter, in the lineup, and no pitcher hitting for the first time in an official game here.
But the Cardinals’ outfield was among the feeblest in the majors last season. So Dexter Fowler, Tyler O’Neill and Harrison Bader hit seven through nine.
“It’s not one that’s overly common,” said Shildt. “It fits our team.”
Leadoff man Kolten Wong, who missed Wednesday’s exhibition with Kansas City because of a stiff neck, was back in the lineup.
Righthander Jack Flaherty will make his first opening-game start and is targeted to throw in the 85-90 pitch range if things are normal.
“If he’s working easy, he’s probably going to be able to throw a little higher volume,” Shildt said. “If he’s working a little harder, then we’ll be a little more conservative in that number of pitches.”
Shildt said righthanded reliever Giovanny Gallegos, who was late in reporting to camp, had a session facing hitters on Thursday and will have another such session on Saturday. If Gallegos passes this next test, Shildt suggested that Gallegos would be ready to go and could become the 30th player on the roster. The Cardinals are playing with 29 so far, which Shildt thought was plenty.
Cards to kneel — and then stand
Shildt said the Cardinals may well take a knee for a moment of silence and then stand for the anthem. “There’s clarity as to what we’re going to do. We do understand that the anthem is a sacred thing. And the flag is a very sacred thing. We respect that, of course, and will respect it," Shildt said.
“If we do something in a moment of silence and kneel prior to that, that’s totally different and separate from the anthem which we’ll respect and stand for.
“Our guys are ready. Their heads are in the right place. They’re looking for a peaceful way to bring a little more awareness to something that’s taken place for generations in our country.”
Tonight's lineups
CARDINALS:
1. Kolten Wong 2B
2. Tommy Edman 3B
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1B
4. Paul DeJong SS
5. Matt Carpenter DH
6. Yadier Molina C
7. Dexter Fowler RF
8. Tyler O'Neill LF
9. Harrison Bader CF
RH Jack Flaherty P
PIRATES:
1. Kevin Newman SS
2. Bryan Reynolds LF
3. Adam Frazier 2B
4. Josh Bell 1B
5. Colin Moran 3B
6. Jose Osuna DH
7. Guillermo Heredia RF
8. Jacob Stallings C
9. Jarrod Dyson CF
RH Joe Musgrove P
