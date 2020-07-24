Cardinals' infielders to bat first, outfielders last in season opener

Shildt said righthanded reliever Giovanny Gallegos, who was late in reporting to camp, had a session facing hitters on Thursday and will have another such session on Saturday. If Gallegos passes this next test, Shildt suggested that Gallegos would be ready to go and could become the 30th player on the roster. The Cardinals are playing with 29 so far, which Shildt thought was plenty.

Cards to kneel — and then stand

Shildt said the Cardinals may well take a knee for a moment of silence and then stand for the anthem. “There’s clarity as to what we’re going to do. We do understand that the anthem is a sacred thing. And the flag is a very sacred thing. We respect that, of course, and will respect it," Shildt said.

“If we do something in a moment of silence and kneel prior to that, that’s totally different and separate from the anthem which we’ll respect and stand for.

“Our guys are ready. Their heads are in the right place. They’re looking for a peaceful way to bring a little more awareness to something that’s taken place for generations in our country.”

Tonight's lineups

CARDINALS:

1. Kolten Wong 2B