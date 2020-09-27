Cardinals jump Brewers early and make playoffs with 5-2 win

Not that they were concerned about the various possibilities, but the Cardinals took the most direct route available to baseball’s postseason Sunday at Busch Stadium. They won their game.
With Harrison Bader tripling to ignite a four-run third inning and hitting a 425-foot homer into Big Mac Land in the fourth, the Cardinals jumped on the Milwaukee Brewers early as they posted a 5-2 victory in the final game of the regular season.
Their next destination, as the second-place team in the National League Central Division, will not be to Detroit for a makeup game or two on Monday. It will be to San Diego for the start of a wild-card round, two-out-of-three playoff series to start on Wednesday. All the games will be played in San Diego.
The Brewers’ next destination is not home but to Los Angeles. Thanks to both Philadelphia and San Francisco losing, the Brewers became the final wild-card team in the NL derby and first team to finish under .500 (29-31) to make baseball’s postseason, which has expanded to 16 teams this year for the first time.
Four Cardinals pitchers, beginning with Austin Gomber (four innings), held the Brewers to five with Alex Reyes locking up his first save in four years by recording the final five outs.
To make the playoff field, the Cardinals had to fight off a coronavirus outbreak that cost them 10 players and several staffers at various points in the regular season and shut them down for 17 days from playing games. They finished the season at 30-28 and they made some history as Yadier Molina bounced into a 5-4-3 triple play to end the eighth inning.
Bader triples, homers to spark early rallies
The Cardinals took a giant step toward punching their playoff ticket Sunday at Busch Stadium when they scored four runs in the third inning against Milwaukee to break a scoreless tie, fueled by Harrison Bader’s leadoff triple to right center off lefthander Brett Anderson. Bader. hitting eighth in the lineup, then blasted a 425-foot homer to left in the fourth to cancel a Milwaukee run in the top half as the Cardinals took a 5-1 lead.
That was the same score with two innings to go.
After Bader's triple, Tyler O’Neill, the No. 9 hitter, worked his way back from an 0-2 count to draw a walk and then Anderson departed with a blister on the index finger of his pitching hand, to be replaced by righthander Freddy Peralta.
After Peralta was awarded all the time he needed to warm up, O’Neill stole second to put two runners in scoring position with nobody out.
They quickly scored as Kolten Wong hit a ball off Peralta’s glove and the Brewers’ pitcher, after recovering the ball, flung it wide of first as both Bader and O’Neill came home and Wong went to second.
Tommy Edman struck out but Paul Goldschmidt delivered Wong with a single to center. With two out, Yadier Molina walked and Paul DeJong dumped a run-scoring single to left for the fourth run.
Giovanny Gallegos and Genesis Cabrera followed starter Austin Gomber (four innings, one run) with three innings of scoreless ball, two of them by former closer Gallegos, who came into the game in the fifth.
Gomber strong early
Lefthander Gomber limited the Brewers to one hit over the first four innings, helped by a double play started by third baseman Edman in the first after Ryan Braun had hit a smash to Edman.
But Gomber walked the first two hitters he faced in the fourth and then threw a wild pitch as the Brewers ultimately pushed across a run on an infield out.
The Cardinals had hit a couple of balls hard off Anderson in the second but Milwaukee left fielder Christian Yelich flashed into left center to pull down Molina’s drive and Avisail Garcia, his cap flying off, banged into the center-field wall to make a sterling catch off DeJong.
Carlson promoted to fourth
Brad Miller had succeeded for a while. Matt Carpenter, Paul DeJong and Tyler O'Neill all had their cracks at it. But none was really successful as the Cardinals' cleanup man and protector of No. 3 hitter Paul Goldschmidt.
So, manager Mike Shildt took his No. 9 hitter of Saturday night, rookie Dylan Carlson, and made him the fourth hitter for the Cardinals' final regular-season game Sunday at Busch Stadium against the Milwaukee Brewers.
"There’s a methodology to it,” said Shildt, who said he had been pondering this move for a while. “And part of that methodology is ... who’s taking the better at-bats? Those turns come up in order. And Dylan’s taking really good at-bats.”
Since being brought back from the minor league facility at Springfield, Carlson has been 10 for 32 (.313) with two homers and 11 runs batted in for 11 games.
The Cardinals optioned reliever Nabil Crismatt to the alternate training site, which is here, and activated outfielder Austin Dean as another offensive player. Lefthander Austin Gomber will start for the Cardinals against Brewers lefthander Brett Anderson.
The math is simple on one level. Whoever wins the Cardinals' game with Milwaukee Sunday is in the playoffs. And the loser also might be in. And the Cardinals might have to go to Detroit on Monday to play a makeup game, relative to what the San Francisco Giants are doing Sunday.
All teams are playing at roughly the same 2:15 p.m. time, as the game is here, so there will be little need to wait long for West Coast results, if they have a bearing on the Cardinals' state.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Kolten Wong 2b
2. Tommy Edman 3b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Dylan Carlson lf
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Paul DeJong ss
7. Dexter Fowler rf
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Tyler O'Neill dh
LH Austin Gomber p
Milwaukee lineup
1. Avisail Garcia cf
2. Christian Yelich lf
3. Ryan Braun rf
4. Jedd Gyorko 1b
5. Daniel Vogelbach c
6. Keston Hiura 2b
7. Orlando Arcia ss
8. Luis Urias 3b
9 Jacob Nottingham c
LH Brett Anderson p
