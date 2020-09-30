Cardinals jump off to fast start but Padres trail only 6-4 in 8th

That lineup beat Milwaukee 5-2 and will be the same lineup Shildt trusts against the San Diego Padres and righthander Chris Paddack in Game 1 of the best-of-three wild-card series which starts Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park in San Diego.

Carlson, who had finished the regular season as one of the hottest Cardinals hitters, went nothing for four as the cleanup man on Sunday. But Shildt said before the game, “I felt like it lined up our guys who put the best at-bats together 1 through 9, and that’s where Dylan fell.”

Miller never has been in a postseason series while Carpenter has been in 47 postseason games with five home runs. Neither has been particularly productive lately. Miller has been three for 32 with two doubles since Sept. 16 while Carpenter finished four for 39 from Sept. 13 on, although two hits, including a double, came on Saturday night.

“Both of are clearly capable and both of them have allowed us the opportunity to be here and contributed,” said Shildt, “'Carp has taken good swings of late and I think that was probably the biggest part of the decision.”