Cardinals jump out early but Padres cut lead to 4-2 in 4th

Adam Wainwright, staked to a 4-0 lead over San Diego in the first two innings Thursday night, was off form and had to come out of the game in the fourth when the Padres had the bases loaded with one out and one run in. Lefthander Austin Gomber walked another run home but then struck out both Trent Grisham and Fernando Tatis Jr., as Game 2 of the wild-card series neared the halfway point.
Wainwright had been scoreless through three but allowed successive singles to Eric Hosmer, Tommy Pham and Mitch Moreland before third baseman Tommy Edman saved another hit with a diving stop at third base, turning the play into a forceout.
After the Cardinals jumped San Diego starter Chris Paddach's first-pitch fastball in the first inning in Game 1 on Wednesday, they worked over San Diego changeup artist Zach Davies to the tune of more than 50 pitches in the first two innings Thursday night. They took an early 4-0 lead in Game 2, as they did the day before.
Molina, Wong shine
In his 100th postseason game, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina collected his 99th postseason hit, pushing a run-scoring single to right in the first inning to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead at Petco Park.
Tommy Edman singled with one out and Dylan Carlson walked with two out before Molina beat the Padres' shift.
The Cardinals then went ahead 4-0 in the second as Kolten Wong, who had just one regular-season homer, ripped a two-run shot to right to cap a three-run rally. Matt Carpenter, who had been 12 for 25 (.480) with three homers against Davies, doubled to right and, with one out, Harrison Bader, who had whiffed five times in a row on Wednesday, singled to center.
Carpenter scored and Bader went to second as center fielder Trent Grisham air-mailed a throw home. Wong, whose only homer during the season had come on Sept. 18, got the Padres' bullpen up with his drive to right.
Adam Wainwright worked a scoreless first, getting excellent defensive help from first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who made a diving stop on Grisham and second baseman Wong, who teamed with shortstop Paul DeJong for a nifty double play off the bat of Manny Machado. Wong also turned in a stellar play in the second, under-handing to Goldschmidt to retire Wil Myers.
Wainwright escaped a two-on, one-out spot in the San Diego third by getting Fernando Tatis Jr., on a checked-swing, foul-tip strikeout and then he froze Machado with a called strike on a full count and it remained 4-0.
Bader in lineup despite 5 'Ks'
Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader became the first player in 25 years and only the third ever to strike out five times in a postseason game when he achieved that dubious feat on Wednesday in Game 1 of the wild-card series at San Diego.
But Bader is back in Thursday’s Game 2 lineup, which is unchanged from Game 1 or the final game of the regular season. "I can't say it wasn't thought about," said manager Mike Shildt before the game.
Only former Cardinal Reggie Sanders, playing for Cincinnati, and George Pipgras of the 1932 New York Yankees, had fanned five times in a postseason game. Pipgras was a pitcher in the 1932 World Series won by the Yankees in four games. Sanders’ Cincinnati team won its division series from Los Angeles in three games although Sanders also whiffed four times in a game the next week as the Reds were swept by Atlanta in the National League championship series.
Counting the final game of the regular season, Bader has six consecutive strikeouts, all swinging, after tripling and homering in his first two at-bats against Milwaukee on Sunday. He also ended Wednesday's 7-4 first-game win by the Cardinals with a dazzling catch against the wall in center field.
There is another reason Bader is the lineup, besides defense. "He's got some numbers against (Zach) Davies," said Shildt.
Bader is three for three with a homer against San Diego starter Davies, who used to be with Milwaukee.
"And," said Shildt, "I didn't want to be over-reactionary when the guy had a big triple and a bomb the last game of the season. I feel he's got a good chance against Davies. Yeah, I thought about it but, obviously, I elected that the pros outweighed the cons."
A Cardinals win, either Thursday by Adam Wainwright, or on Friday behind Jack Flaherty, will propel them to next week’s division series likely against Los Angeles, but possibly Milwaukee.
The Cardinals are kings of the division series since those came into play. They are 11-3 in division series, having lost only to Arizona in 2001, Los Angeles in 2009 and Chicago in 2015.
Wainwright will be making his 15th postseason start, 14 of them with Yadier Molina behind the plate. Molina will be playing in his 100th postseason game, most by any National Leaguer and sixth on the all-time list.
"It's pretty impressive, right?" said Shildt. "We've had more rounds (of postseason play) added, but you don't get to 100 by happenstance."
Davies, with Milwaukee until this year, is 2-3 in 10 starts against the Cardinals, giving up nine homers. Three of those have been hit by Matt Carpenter, who is 12 for 25 (.480) against Davies.
Cardinals lineup
1. Kolten Wong 2b
2. Tommy Edman 3b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Dylan Carlson lf
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Paul DeJong ss
7. Matt Carpenter dh
8. Dexter Fowler rf
9. Harrison Bader cf
RH Adam Wainwright p
San Diego lineup
1. Trent Grisham cf
2. Fernando Tatis Jr. ss
3. Manny Machado 3b
4. Eric Hosmer 1b
5. Tommy Pham lf
6. Mitch Moreland dh
7. Wil Myers rf
8. Austin Nola c
9. Jake Cronenworth 2b
RH Zach Davies p
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.