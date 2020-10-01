Cardinals jump out early but Padres cut lead to 4-2 in 4th

But Bader is back in Thursday’s Game 2 lineup, which is unchanged from Game 1 or the final game of the regular season. "I can't say it wasn't thought about," said manager Mike Shildt before the game.

Only former Cardinal Reggie Sanders, playing for Cincinnati, and George Pipgras of the 1932 New York Yankees, had fanned five times in a postseason game. Pipgras was a pitcher in the 1932 World Series won by the Yankees in four games. Sanders’ Cincinnati team won its division series from Los Angeles in three games although Sanders also whiffed four times in a game the next week as the Reds were swept by Atlanta in the National League championship series.

Counting the final game of the regular season, Bader has six consecutive strikeouts, all swinging, after tripling and homering in his first two at-bats against Milwaukee on Sunday. He also ended Wednesday's 7-4 first-game win by the Cardinals with a dazzling catch against the wall in center field.

There is another reason Bader is the lineup, besides defense. "He's got some numbers against (Zach) Davies," said Shildt.

Bader is three for three with a homer against San Diego starter Davies, who used to be with Milwaukee.