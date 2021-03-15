Cardinals' Kim (back stiffness) to resume throwing; Hudson (elbow surgery) takes baby step

JUPITER, Fla.—John Gant will face—and bat against-- Washington’s Max Scherzer Monday as the Cardinals begin the second half of their exhibition schedule with a mark of 4-5-3 for the first half.

Before that happened, righthander Dakota Hudson, who had Tommy John elbow surgery after last season, played catch for the first time since late September and reported he felt good. “It was a positive for ‘Dak,’’’ said manager Mike Shildt. “A big day, really.”

And lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim, who missed a recent start with back stiffness, will begin playing catch again Tuesday but he still may not be ready for his first slated April start.

Discussing Kim, Shildt said, “I hesitate to tell you we’re ahead of schedule to get back to throwing, but we are. So I will.

“His back’s loosening up. He’s got more range of motion, more feeling.”

Initially, Kim had been targeted for the third start of the season in Cincinnati but he surely has been pushed back to the next series, in Miami, if not beyond.