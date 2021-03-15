Cardinals' Kim (back stiffness) to resume throwing; Hudson (elbow surgery) takes baby step

JUPITER, Fla.—John Gant will face—and bat against-- Washington’s Max Scherzer Monday as the Cardinals begin the second half of their exhibition schedule with a mark of 4-5-3 for the first half.
Before that happened, righthander Dakota Hudson, who had Tommy John elbow surgery after last season, played catch for the first time since late September and reported he felt good. “It was a positive for ‘Dak,’’’ said manager Mike Shildt. “A big day, really.”
And lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim, who missed a recent start with back stiffness, will begin playing catch again Tuesday but he still may not be ready for his first slated April start.
Discussing Kim, Shildt said, “I hesitate to tell you we’re ahead of schedule to get back to throwing, but we are. So I will.
“His back’s loosening up. He’s got more range of motion, more feeling.”
Initially, Kim had been targeted for the third start of the season in Cincinnati but he surely has been pushed back to the next series, in Miami, if not beyond.
“It’s going to be close,” said Shildt. “We don’t want to rush him. He’s not going to have to go back to the point where he has to start from ground zero and build back. That being said, he may run out of runway because it has been somewhat of a setback.”
For the first time this spring, a Cardinals regular will come off the bench during a game. Matt Carpenter, who got his first hit in 17 at-bats this spring on Sunday, will go back-to-back for the first time this spring and start at second base but be relieved by Tommy Edman halfway through.
Tyler O’Neill, hitting .476, will hit fifth behind Paul DeJong (two for 20), with Paul Goldschmidt second and Nolan Arenado third.
After Gant, Andrew Miller, Alex Reyes, Tyler Webb and Genesis Cabrera will pitch. For Washington, Scherzer will not bat.
On Tuesday, Jack Flaherty will pitch in a five-inning simulated game for the Cardinals along with Johan Oviedo, Giovanny Gallegos and Ryan Helsley.
Cardinals lineup
1. Matt Carpenter 2b
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Nolan Arenado 3b
4. Paul DeJong ss
5. Tyler O’Neill lf
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Dylan Carlson rf
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. John Gant p
Washington lineup