Cardinals' Kim is back in St. Louis, might be permitted to return to South Korea to see family

Kwang Hyun Kim, the South Korean lefthander signed to a two-year deal by the Cardinals in the offseason, has left the Cardinals’ training site in Jupiter, Fla., and is in St. Louis at the club’s request.

And president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, in a Zoom teleconference with reporters Thursday, said Kim may even be allowed to return to South Korea to see his wife and two small children in Incheon.

“I can only imagine the mental challenge he’s under with his wife and children back in South Korea and trying to adapt to a new country and a new team and then have all this thrust upon him,” said Mozeliak, referring to the coronavirus pandemic where cases have dropped sharply in South Korea in the last two weeks.

“There wasn’t a whole lot going on in Jupiter at this time so we figured it might make the most sense for him just to get settled and go to the place where he most likely would call home for a while,” said Mozeliak.

“I have been in discussions with him in terms of possibly returning to South Korea because it has opened up again and he could visit his family. But we have not determined if that will happen or not because there is the risk that the borders could be shut down and travel could be limited. We’re just trying to navigate this as best we can.