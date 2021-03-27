Cardinals' Kim rallies after rocky beginning in first action in 18 days

But the cleanup hitter behind Nos. 2 and 3 hitters Goldschmidt and Arenado did not fare as well. Paul DeJong struck out three times.

Flaherty, whose fastball touched 97 mph, fanned four in three innings which took him 55 pitches because of some defensive mistakes.

Relievers Genesis Cabrera, Alex Reyes and Kodi Whitley all worked an inning a day after all had thrown side sessions as manager Mike Shildt tried to have them emulate pitching on back-to-back days as they will have to do in the regular season.

Shildt suggested that 26-man roster decisions have been made but said they would not be announced on Saturday. Shildt did say, however, that he had told both Daniel Ponce de Leon and John Gant that they would be in the rotation at the start of the season and would start games in Miami on April 5-6, respectively.

While the Cardinals started Saturday unbeaten in home games, they have won only one other game this spring, when they were the visiting team here against the Marlins. The Cardinals have not won in Port St. Lucie, Florida, or West Palm Beach, Florida, the only other places they have played this spring.

Shildt offers condolences to Bell family