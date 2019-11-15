A historically significant relationship that broadcast St. Louis and Cardinals baseball far west and to almost every corner of the country will continue into the next decade.
The Cardinals and their radio broadcast partner, KMOX/1120 AM, announced Friday a five-year extension to their existing agreement. The new rights holder deal will keep Cardinals games on KMOX's airwaves through 2024. All 162 regular-season games, select spring training exhibition games, and any playoffs games will be covered by the station.
The announcement also states that the Cardinals will have announcers Mike Shannon, John Rooney, Ricky Horton, and Mike Claiborne continue handling play-by-play for games. Terms of the agreement with KMOX's parent company, Entercom, allows the Cardinals to produce the game broadcasts.
The Cardinals' radio network includes 147 affiliates, and the announcement Friday said that most of the stations will remain the same under the new extension.
The radio network includes stations in eight states and fortifies the Cardinals' place as a regional brand, something they gained by being amplified by KMOX. For the first five decades of their existence, the Cardinals were the only National League team west of the Mississippi River and the farthest team south in the country. KMOX carried Cardinals games from Wisconsin's dairy land to New Orleans' Dixieland and out to the mountains of the west, allowing the team and the game to build a far-flung fan base.