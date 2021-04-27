Cardinals' Knizner has played well in Molina's stead

Andrew Knizner, who has won in three of his four starts as the Cardinals’ catcher this season, including two over the weekend, is expected to get twice as many starts or more in the next 10 days as he replaces injured Yadier Molina.

Molina, who suffered a right foot injury when he was running out a double on Friday night, went on the 10-day injured list after playing just one game Monday and Knizner was back in the lineup handling Carlos Martinez against the Philadelphia Phillies.

With the Cardinals five games into a stretch of 17 games in 17 days, Ali Sanchez, a defensive-minded receiver who was acquired from the New York Mets this past off-season, was recalled from the alternate site camp to back up Knizner and perhaps start a game or two before Molina’s return.

In three seasons as a backup, Knizner has hit safely in 15 of the 21 games he has started and has thrown out four of seven would-be base stealers.

This season Knizner has a 2.57 catchers’ earned run average, having played three games and change in the rotation’s recent run of seven consecutive strong starts.

“I think you can expect ‘Kiz’ to be getting the bulk of the time,” said manager Mike Shildt. “We’re going to give Sanchez an opportunity at some point. I liked his at-bats this spring.