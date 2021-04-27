Cardinals' Knizner has played well in Molina's stead

Andrew Knizner, who has won in three of his four starts as the Cardinals’ catcher this season, including two over the weekend, is expected to get twice as many starts or more in the next 10 days as he replaces injured Yadier Molina.
Molina, who suffered a right foot injury when he was running out a double on Friday night, went on the 10-day injured list after playing just one game Monday and Knizner was back in the lineup handling Carlos Martinez against the Philadelphia Phillies.
With the Cardinals five games into a stretch of 17 games in 17 days, Ali Sanchez, a defensive-minded receiver who was acquired from the New York Mets this past off-season, was recalled from the alternate site camp to back up Knizner and perhaps start a game or two before Molina’s return.
In three seasons as a backup, Knizner has hit safely in 15 of the 21 games he has started and has thrown out four of seven would-be base stealers.
This season Knizner has a 2.57 catchers’ earned run average, having played three games and change in the rotation’s recent run of seven consecutive strong starts.
“I think you can expect ‘Kiz’ to be getting the bulk of the time,” said manager Mike Shildt. “We’re going to give Sanchez an opportunity at some point. I liked his at-bats this spring.
“Yeah, it’s an opportunity for ‘Kiz.’ He’s waited in the wings and played well. And now it’s a more consistent opportunity.”
First baseman Paul Goldschmidt said, “Of course we’re going to miss Yadi. We’re going to miss any of our guys if they can’t go, even if it’s for a day.
“But Knizner’s done a great job every time he’s been here. He’ll be prepared, I know that.”
Martinez (0-4) will be seeking to end a three-season losing streak at seven games and score his first win as a starter since July 7, 2018 when he has a rematch Tuesday with Phils righthander Zach Eflin, who beat the Cardinals and Martinez 9-2 in Philadelphia on April 16.
Shildt thinks that Martinez’s quality of pitches has been better than 0-4 worth, featuring a good fastball and a “filthy” changeup. “He’s had good pitch-to-pitch focus,” Shildt said, with Martinez’s previous start most emblematic of that.
Martinez, caught by Knizner, gave up just one run and four hits in six innings this past Wednesday but suffered a 1-0 loss to Washington and Max Scherzer.
And Oviedo makes six
Rookie Johan Oviedo, who did most of his work on the back fields in Florida during spring training, will emerge from the alternate site to serve as a sixth starter for the Cardinals during the next two trips through the rotation. His first start will be on Wednesday.
Shildt said he had told Oviedo during the spring that he would be needed as a sixth starter when the Cardinals got to this point of the season.
“He had a good spring training,” Shildt said. “He was away from the public eye, not absolutely by design, but it just worked out that way with the spring training schedule.”
Shildt said Oviedo, who had 4 2/3 scoreless innings when he did pitch in varsity games, had been frustrated when he was told he was not making the club out of spring training. “That’s when we introduced to him the sixth-man scenario,” Shildt said.
Another roster move will be made to accommodate Ovieco.
“We’ll evaluate tomorrow,” said Shildt. “We have a couple of contingencies planned and we’ll act accordingly.”
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Dylan Carlson cf
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Nolan Arenado 3b
5. Paul DeJong ss
6. Tyler O’Neill lf
7. Justin Williams rf
8. Andrew Knizner c
9. Carlos Martinez p
Philadelphia lineup
1. Brad Miller lf