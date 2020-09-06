Cardinals lean hard right to face lefty Lester, start Ravelo at designated hitter

CHICAGO — Between the Cardinals and a chance to claim a series victory Sunday night at Wrigley Field is a familiar who has been happy to derail the Cardinals regardless of the uniform he's wearing.
Cubs lefty Jon Lester has stopped and stepped over the Cardinals on his way to championships with both Boston and Chicago, and for a national broadcast audience Sunday he'll make his 21st start against them.
The Cardinals will be all right.
After leadoff hitter Kolten Wong, the Cardinals have eight consecutive righthanded batters waiting for the lefty. That includes switch-hitter Tommy Edman manning third base and Rangel Ravelo making his first appearance since returning to the active roster. He's starting at designated hitter.
The reason for the hard right turn is Lester's splits, particularly this season. Righthanded batters have hit .267/.313/.481 against the lefty, and there's a gap between OPS when it comes to lefties (.705) and righthanded hitters (.794). Lefthanded batters have slugged .389 against him.
His recent games have been unkind, left or right. Lester has allowed at least five runs in three of his previous four starts, swelling his ERA from 2.74 to 5.11. He's two starts removed from the sluggers from the South Side socking four home runs against him in a game the Cubs lost to White Sox, 10-1.
All seven of the homers Lester has allowed this season have been hit by righthanded batters.
The Cardinals inched back Dakota Hudson's planned start from Saturday to Sunday so that he could cover for lefty Kwang Hyun Kim. Hudson is coming off one of his finer starts in his career, splitting the plate with his sinker and slider for seven strikeouts and seven innings without a walk in a win at Cincinnati earlier on this road trip.
The Cubs have laced their lineup with righthanded batters as a counter to Hudson. In his career, the righthander has allowed lefties a .761 OPS vs. the .645 OPS that righthanded batters have against him.
Here are the left-right lineups the rivals are throwing Sunday:
CARDINALS
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, 3B
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. DeJong, SS
5. O'Neill, LF
6. Ravelo, DH
7. Molina, C
8. Thomas, RF
9. Bader, CF
Starting pitcher: Hudson (1-2, 2.77 ERA), RHP
CUBS
1. Happ, CF
2. Bryant, DH
3. Rizzo, 1B
4. Baez, SS
5. Schwarber, LF
6. Contreras, C
7. Heyward, RF
8. Bote, 3B
9. Kipnis, 2B
Starting pitcher: Lester (2-1, 5.11 ERA), LHP
