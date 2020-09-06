Cardinals lean hard right to face lefty Lester, start Ravelo at designated hitter

CHICAGO — Between the Cardinals and a chance to claim a series victory Sunday night at Wrigley Field is a familiar who has been happy to derail the Cardinals regardless of the uniform he's wearing.

Cubs lefty Jon Lester has stopped and stepped over the Cardinals on his way to championships with both Boston and Chicago, and for a national broadcast audience Sunday he'll make his 21st start against them.

The Cardinals will be all right.

After leadoff hitter Kolten Wong, the Cardinals have eight consecutive righthanded batters waiting for the lefty. That includes switch-hitter Tommy Edman manning third base and Rangel Ravelo making his first appearance since returning to the active roster. He's starting at designated hitter.

The reason for the hard right turn is Lester's splits, particularly this season. Righthanded batters have hit .267/.313/.481 against the lefty, and there's a gap between OPS when it comes to lefties (.705) and righthanded hitters (.794). Lefthanded batters have slugged .389 against him.