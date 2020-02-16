Cardinals' lefthanded side of bullpen might not be effected by 'three batter' rule

JUPITER, Fla. — Cardinals staffers and their pitchers the other day talked over the intricacies and the various potentials of the three-batter minimum that pitchers, mostly relievers, must adhere to for the first time this year in Baseball 2020.

“There’s a lot of different things on the table with it,” said manager Mike Shildt Sunday.

Shildt said statistics he had seen showed that this was an issue just 4 percent of the time last season and there will be game situations when a team is up or down by three or four runs, when it won’t be a problem for a lefthanded reliever, say, to face three or four hitters, no matter what side they approach the plate.

“But we’re going to explore what it looks like and we’re being intentional about making sure there’s clarity in the plan about getting righties and lefties out. We’re going to have to adjust our thinking a little on how we use guys and how we use the rule and our skill set to the best of our ability,” said Shildt.