Cardinals lefthander Gomber fans four in three scoreless innings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Lefthander Austin Gomber, whose 2019 season effectively ended in mid-May when he encountered biceps tendinitis after going 4-0 at Memphis, appeared back in form Sunday.

Before the game, manager Mike Shildt said, “I think his stuff is just as crisp as I remember.”

“Crisp” would be one way to describe Gomber’s second Grapefruit League start. “Dominant” would be good, too. Gomber, who was 7-3 for the Cardinals in 2018, faced nine Houston hitters in three innings, striking out four. Only one Astro, much-booed Jose Altuve, reached base on a single in the first but was cut down at second by catcher Andrew Knizner as Altuve tried to advance on a short wild pitch.

The Cardinals led 3-0 in the fourth after homers by Paul DeJong (No. 3) and Tyler O’Neill, who hit his second but the Astros rallied for three runs in the sixth against John Gant, who had worked two good innings. The score was tied at 3-3 entering the seventh.

DeJONG HOMERS TWICE IN TWO DAYS

Cardinals shortstop DeJong, who homered to right field on Saturday, smacked a two-run homer to left off Houston's Joe Smith in the third inning for the first scoring of the day on Sunday.