Cardinals' Lester takes fourth shot at career victory No. 197 when he faces Royals

KANSAS CITY—Cardinals lefthander Jon Lester will take his fourth shot at victory No. 197 in his career when he faces the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night. Lester, who dropped his final start for Washington before being traded to the Cardinals, has a loss and no-decision in two St. Louis outings, including this past Sunday when he allowed five runs in 5 1/3 innings to Kansas City in St. Louis.

Lester hasn’t beaten the Royals since 2014 when he had a cameo for Oakland but his career earned run average against them is 2.22, third best in history for pitchers with at least 85 innings against a team.

Lars Nootbaar, who has homered twice in the past two games after coming into the game as a reserve, earned his first start since June 28 and will play right field in place of injured Dylan Carlson (right wrist sprain). Matt Carpenter, one of the top interleague batsmen in history, is playing first base with Paul Goldschmidt serving as the designated hitter.

On Friday, Nootbaar became the 69th player to hit homers in consecutive games in which he had only one at-bat. Carpenter did it earlier this season.

This is the final interleague series on the road for the Cardinals this season. They are 3-5 in interleague road games and 5-3 in interleague home games, with two remaining against Detroit.