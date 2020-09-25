Cardinals' lineup carousel continues, looking for hitter to crack the curse at cleanup

Which is worse than it seems because the Cardinals also have the highest strikeout rate at the cleanup spot in the majors, at 31.5 percent.

In exchange for all those Ks, they're not getting a whiff of power.

A question before Thursday's game fixated on how the Cardinals are going to handle the ninth inning without a designated closer. The answer is they're going to rely on availability and matchups. Same could be said for the cleanup spot. Availability. Matchups. On Thursday, Matt Carpenter had favorable numbers against Brewers starter Corbin Burnes, and so Carpenter hit cleanup.

On Friday, in Game 1, the Brewers have a lefty going, and so shortstop Paul DeJong gets a crack at cleanup. He snapped a zero-for-18 stretch with a double Thursday, and a strong Game 1 will get him an encore for Game 2.

Jack Flaherty looks to solve the Brewers in the first game.

Flaherty allowed a career-high nine runs when last he faced the Brewers, and he has had trouble against them in his career. Last year, as he put together one of the lowest-second half ERAs in baseball history, the Brewers scored half the runs he allowed, and they did so in only two games against the righthander.