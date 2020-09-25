Cardinals' lineup carousel continues, looking for hitter to crack the curse at cleanup

In the past week, the names have changed, but the hole has not.
With less than a week remaining in their regular season, the Cardinals, aching for any semblance of consistent offense, have revised, revised, and revised again the middle of their order, looking specifically for some player to get in the swing of things at cleanup.
Entering Friday's doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Cardinals' cleanup spot -- regardless of who has hit there -- is in a zero-for-30 tailspin with 15 strikeouts in the past 10 games.
The last cleanup hitter to get a hit was Brad Miller on Sept. 16 with a home run against the Brewers at Miller Park.
Since, there's been a few walks, an HBP or two, and a sacrifice fly.
Damage has been lacking.
As a result the Cardinals' offense has been meandering, again. Cleanup has been a letdown for most of the season. The Cardinals' .197 average from the No. 4 spot in the order ranks 29th in the majors. The .716 OPS ranks 23rd, curiously ahead of the Colorado Rockies' .659. That OPS is inflated by the .329 on-base percentage that ranks 18th in the majors. The Cardinals do have the best walk rate (13.6 percent) from the cleanup spot in the National League.
Those aren't intentional walks because they also have the fewest home runs from the cleanup spot in the NL with eight.
Which is worse than it seems because the Cardinals also have the highest strikeout rate at the cleanup spot in the majors, at 31.5 percent.
In exchange for all those Ks, they're not getting a whiff of power.
A question before Thursday's game fixated on how the Cardinals are going to handle the ninth inning without a designated closer. The answer is they're going to rely on availability and matchups. Same could be said for the cleanup spot. Availability. Matchups. On Thursday, Matt Carpenter had favorable numbers against Brewers starter Corbin Burnes, and so Carpenter hit cleanup.
On Friday, in Game 1, the Brewers have a lefty going, and so shortstop Paul DeJong gets a crack at cleanup. He snapped a zero-for-18 stretch with a double Thursday, and a strong Game 1 will get him an encore for Game 2.
Jack Flaherty looks to solve the Brewers in the first game.
Flaherty allowed a career-high nine runs when last he faced the Brewers, and he has had trouble against them in his career. Last year, as he put together one of the lowest-second half ERAs in baseball history, the Brewers scored half the runs he allowed, and they did so in only two games against the righthander.
Adam Wainwright said that they have scoured Flaherty's film to see if he's tipping pitches, to see if the Brewers have a book on him.
Wainwright said that Flaherty's delivery might have been his giveaway.
It was out of synch, and that allowed the Brewers to ignore his slider and wait for the fastball over the middle of the plate. Flaherty obliged.
There has been a lot of inconsistency over the past week and even Friday about the setup for Friday's doubleheader. The Brewers are the home team for one of the games to make up part of the series lost to the Cardinals' initial COVID-19 outbreak in early August in Milwaukee. The home team for Game 1 has been advertised both ways -- even in the hours leading up the game. The Cardinals are back to being the home team for Game 1. That is now how it's listed at the ballpark.
Here are the lineups for Game 1.
CARDINALS
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, 3B
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. DeJong, SS
5. Molina, C -- going for hit 2,001.
6. Fowler, DH
7. Carlson, RF
8. O'Neill, LF
9. Bader, CF
Starting pitcher: Jack Flaherty RHP (4-2, 4.84 ERA)
BREWERS
1. Garcia, CF
2. Yelich, LF
3. Braun, RF
4. Vogelbach, DH
5. Hiura, 2B
6. Gyorko, 1B
7. Sogard, 3B
8. Arcia, SS
9. Narvaez, C
Starting pitcher: Brent Suter LHP (2-0, 3.58 ERA)
Check back throughout the evening here at C-Beat and StlToday.com for coverage from the doubleheader. The Post-Dispatch has three writers at Busch Stadium contributing the coverage with Rick Hummel at the keyboard for the game story, and Ben Frederickson poised to opine on the day's happenings.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.