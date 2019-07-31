The Cardinals will go with the same lineup against the Cubs tonight that scored two runs on Tuesday night. And this time they will face a pitcher in Kyle Hendricks who has allowed the Cards one run in 16 innings this season.
As a group, the Cardinals' eight field position players have hit .204 against Hendricks for their careers. Hendricks beat St. Louis 4-0 in a complete game May 3 and 5-1, going seven innings, on June 9.
Kolten Wong has had the most success with eight hits in 28 at-bats.
Miles Mikolas will be on the mound for the Cardinals. In his last outing against the Cubs at Busch Stadium, Mikolas allowed one run and six hits in seven innings to earn a victory.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Tommy Edman, 3B
2. Dexter Fowler, CF
3. Jose Martinez, RF
4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Kolten Wong, 2B
7. Tyler O'Neill, LF
8. Matt Wieters, C
9. Miles Mikolas, P
Cubs' lineup
1. Jason Heyward, RF
2. Willson Contreras, C
3. Kris Bryant, 3B
4. Anthony Rizzo, 1B
5. Javier Baez, SS
6. Ian Happ, CF
7. Kyle Schwarber, LF
8. David Bote, 2B
9. Kyle Hendricks, P