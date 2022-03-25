Cardinals' lineup shuffle: Carlson first, Mikolas starts on back field

JUPITER, Fla.—We have reached the point of spring training where a little experimentation is in order.

Rather than Tommy Edman, Dylan Carlson will lead off for the Cardinals Friday here against the Washington Nationals. Nolan Gorman, who seems to be pressing, is hitting ninth and playing second base.

Free agent signee Drew VerHagen, who relieved in his first outing, will start against Washington and Miles Mikolas, whose turn it was, will pitch on the back fields in a camp game. Yadier Molina, who has been here for less than a week, will catch in game conditions for the first time as he handles Mikolas and perhaps other pitchers as he continues to pile up at-bats.

The switch-hitting Edman also will be on the back fields, taking extra at-bas lefthanded, which is the weaker of his two sides.

Mikolas said he understood that manager Oliver Marmol might want to stretch out a prospective starting candidate like VerHagen and he said he was pleased that Marmol and pitching coach Mike Maddux had the confidence in Mikolas, the Cardinals’ No. 2 starter at this point, to get his work in in a minor league setting.

Mikolas mused that he might even be facing Class A players. “I had some good starts when I was pitching in Class A games last year,” said the righthander who had a couple of rehab tours through the system as he recovered from flexor tendon issues.

Mikolas said, “Some of these guys might never get to face big-league pitching.” Then he smiled and added, “I don’t want them leaving here thinking they’ve got what it takes.”

Alas, Mikolas will be pitching in a Class AAA level game

Cardinals lineup

1. Dylan Carlson rf

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

3. Tyler O’Neill lf

4. Nolan Arenado 3b

5. Corey Dickerson dh

6. Paul DeJong ss

7. Harrison Bader cf

8 Andrew Knizner c

9. Nolan Gorman 2b

RH Drew VanHagen p

