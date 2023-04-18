First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Busch Stadium
Nolan Arenado is not in the starting lineup, marking his first full day off of the season. He had been the only Cardinal to start every game this season. Nolan Gorman will replace Arenado at third base and hit fifth.
Jordan Walker has also been given the day off. With Walker out of the lineup, the Cardinals will play all three of their more veteran outfield options. Dylan Carlson will start in center field, with Tyler O'Neill and Lars Nootbaar flanking him in left and right field, respectively.
Pitcher Jack Flaherty turned a close game over to reliever Andre Pallante and it got away from the Cardinals quickly in a 6-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Lineups CARDINALS (7-10)
P: Jordan Montgomery, LHP
Diamondbacks (10-7)
3. Lourdes Gurriel Jr, LF
Pitching matchup RHP Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 2.45 ERA): Montgomery has been the most reliable of any Cardinals starter this season, pitching five innings or more and allowing three runs or fewer in each of his starts. This will be Montgomery's first career start against Arizona. RHP Drey Jameson (2-0, 1.46 ERA) : One of the top pitching prospects in the Diamondbacks, Jameson has been dominant in his four appearances this year. The right-hander will be making his second start of the season, though he has been used as both a starter and reliever, and has only allowed two earned runs over 12 innings pitched. Transactions LHP JoJo Romero has been recalled from Class AAA Memphis RHP Andre Pallante has been optioned to Class AA Memphis Injury report Adam Wainwright (groin) will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with the Class AA Springfield Cardinals. Updated April 17. Paul DeJong (back stiffness) is now with Class AAA Memphis on rehab assignment. Updated April 9. Packy Naughton (left forearm strain) is on the 15-day IL. Updated April 9. Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder) is working through a throwing program. Updated April 8. Future probable starters
Wednesday vs Arizona: Jake Woodford (0-2, 5.65 ERA) vs Madison Bumgarner (0-2, 7.90 ERA)
Up next
The Cardinals finish their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, getting a day off Thursday before heading to the west coast for an interleague series with the Seattle Mariners.
Check back in at stltoday.com throughout the afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.
Photos: Diamondbacks 6, Cardinals 3
Cardinal pitcher Jack Flaherty leaves the mound on Monday, April 17, 2023, after being removed in the seventh inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.


Cardinal infielder Nolan Arenado throws to first base on Monday, April 17, 2023, in the first inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.


Cardinal pitcher Jack Flaherty throws on Monday, April 17, 2023, in the first inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.


Diamondback infielder Josh Rojas scores as Cardinal catcher Willson Contreras awaits a late throw on Monday, April 17, 2023, in a game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.


Cardinal outfielder Jordan Walker nearly beats out a throw to Diamondback infielder Christian Walker on Monday, April 17, 2023, in the fifth inning of a game against at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.


Cardinal catcher Willson Contreras grimaces in pain on Monday, April 17, 2023, after hitting his foot with a foul tip in the fourth inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.


Diamondback outfielder Pavin Smith celebrates his seventh inning home run on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the plate with teammate Corbin Carroll in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.


Cardinal pitcher Jack Flaherty leaves the mound on Monday, April 17, 2023, as manager Oliver Marmol makes a change in the seventh inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.


Cardinal catcher Willson Contreras hits a double on Monday, April 17, 2023, in the sixth inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.


Cardinal catcher Willson Contreras celebrates a double on Monday, April 17, 2023, in the sixth inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.


Cardinal infielder Nolan Gorman pulls in a pop fly on Monday, April 17, 2023, in the fourth inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.


