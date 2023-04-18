First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Busch Stadium

Nolan Arenado is not in the starting lineup, marking his first full day off of the season. He had been the only Cardinal to start every game this season. Nolan Gorman will replace Arenado at third base and hit fifth.

Jordan Walker has also been given the day off. With Walker out of the lineup, the Cardinals will play all three of their more veteran outfield options. Dylan Carlson will start in center field, with Tyler O'Neill and Lars Nootbaar flanking him in left and right field, respectively.

How Jack Flaherty's strong outing suddenly turned into a Cardinals' loss to the Diamondbacks Pitcher Jack Flaherty turned a close game over to reliever Andre Pallante and it got away from the Cardinals quickly in a 6-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Lineups

CARDINALS (7-10)

1. Brendan Donovan, 2B

2. Alec Burleson, DH

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Willson Contreras, C

5. Nolan Gorman, 3B

6. Lars Nootbaar, RF

7. Tyler O'Neill, LF

8. Dylan Carlson, RF

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Jordan Montgomery, LHP

Diamondbacks (10-7)

1. Ketel Marte, 2B

2. Josh Rojas, DH

3. Lourdes Gurriel Jr, LF

4. Christian Walker, 1B

5. Evan Longoria, 3B

6. Corbin Carroll, CF

7. Nick Ahmed, SS

8. Gabriel Moreno, CF

9. Jake McCarthy, RF

P: Drey Jameson, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 2.45 ERA): Montgomery has been the most reliable of any Cardinals starter this season, pitching five innings or more and allowing three runs or fewer in each of his starts. This will be Montgomery's first career start against Arizona.

RHP Drey Jameson (2-0, 1.46 ERA): One of the top pitching prospects in the Diamondbacks, Jameson has been dominant in his four appearances this year. The right-hander will be making his second start of the season, though he has been used as both a starter and reliever, and has only allowed two earned runs over 12 innings pitched.

Transactions

LHP JoJo Romero has been recalled from Class AAA Memphis

RHP Andre Pallante has been optioned to Class AA Memphis

Injury report

Adam Wainwright (groin) will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with the Class AA Springfield Cardinals. Updated April 17.

Paul DeJong (back stiffness) is now with Class AAA Memphis on rehab assignment. Updated April 9.

Packy Naughton (left forearm strain) is on the 15-day IL. Updated April 9.

Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder) is working through a throwing program. Updated April 8.

Future probable starters

Wednesday vs Arizona: Jake Woodford (0-2, 5.65 ERA) vs Madison Bumgarner (0-2, 7.90 ERA)

Up next

The Cardinals finish their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, getting a day off Thursday before heading to the west coast for an interleague series with the Seattle Mariners.

Check back in at stltoday.com throughout the afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.

Photos: Diamondbacks 6, Cardinals 3