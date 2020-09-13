Cardinals looking for right fit give Ravelo a look from right field

With a double in the first at-bat of his first start with the Cardinals and four times on base in the game, it was an easy call for Austin Dean to be back in the lineup Sunday against Cincinnati.

With a three-run homer that turned a taut game into a stroll, it was a likely bet that Harrison Bader would get an encore in center field.

That left right.

The Cardinals are turning in a new direction.

Rangel Ravelo, the pinch-hitting first baseman and sometimes designated hitter, will start in the corner opposite Dean as the Cardinals look to win their third series of the season against the Reds. Ravelo has expanded his versatility with work in the outfield during spring training and even appearances at third base during the July "Summer Camp." He's starting in right because of Dean's familiarity and innings logged in left in his career.

Ravelo's bat gets him in the lineup and forces the Cardinals to find a spot for him, just as the innings that Tommy Edman has played all over the field gives the team reason to rest the switch-hitter on the eve of five games in three days at Miller Park.

The Cardinals are treating the outfield almost like a bullpen.

Availability.