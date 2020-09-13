Injury, then insult: Cardinals bullpen buckles, loses game and possibly Gant in 10-5 stumble to Reds

The Cardinals (20-20) cannot avoid the gravitational pull of .500.

Cardinals lose Gant, squander lead trying to patch together relief, trail Reds, 7-5

The go ahead run scored on a bases-loaded walk, and the insurance run trotted home on a wild pitch, and still the costliest moment in the seventh inning for the Cardinals had nothing to do with losing a lead.

It had to do with losing a pitcher at a precarious time for the bullpen.

The Cardinals misplaced their one-run lead in the top of the seventh and go into the bottom of the inning trailing, 7-5, to Cincinnati at Busch Stadium. Andrew Miller gave the Reds a bases-loaded walk and another run on a wild pitch in an inning he was not supposed to handle.

But he had to when John Gant abruptly left.

Gant faced one hitter, allowed a single, and then was lifted from the game with an apparent injury. The exact nature of his ailment is not yet know, but this blog will be updated as soon as the information is available.

This is the third time during the weekend that the Cardinals have had to lift a reliever in the middle of an inning due to a physical issue.