SAN DIEGO — Shortly before they found a way, through video replay, to vanquish the lengthiest scoreless streak of their season, and long before Friday’s game was decided in any way, the Cardinals had already sustained a loss that could hurt as much as any in the standings.
In the third inning the Cardinals’ 3-1 loss at Petco Park, cleanup hitter Marcell Ozuna dove back into first base to avoid a pickoff attempt by San Diego starter Eric Lauer. Ozuna’s reach for first base beat the throw and the swipe tag by first baseman Eric Hosmer. But almost as soon as Ozuna touched first base, his right arm recoiled – as if the base had bit his right hand.
Ozuna was tagged out, and then taken from the game.
When he jammed them into first base, Ozuna sustained injuries to his ring and pinkie fingers on his right hand, according to the Cardinals. The extent of those injuries was not yet known Friday night, and the team planned to reevaluate him Saturday. Ozuna does not wear the oven mitt-like protection on his hands that some players do now to avoid damaging their finger. Ozuna has been the Cardinals most consistent offensive force – leading the team in RBIs and homers and positioning himself to be the club’s lone representative in next month’s All-Star Game. Teammate Adam Wainwright had started openly stumping for Ozuna’s inclusion in the Home Run Derby.
A hand injury and lengthy absence would subtract the cleanup hitter from an offense that has been wheezing for weeks and, at the season’s midpoint, lacks oomph.
Fernando Tatis Jr. and Eric Hosmer hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning off Michael Wacha (5-4) to flip a game on the lackluster, low-scoring Cardinals. Tatis became the second rookie shortstop in Major League Baseball history to have at least 10 homers and 10 stolen bases in the first half of the season, and his stolen base Friday came as the Padres extended their lead with a run in the eighth inning.
The Cardinals have scored one run in their past 25 innings.
If not for replay, the Cardinals would have had their first run Friday.
First-base umpire Vic Carapazza had a difficult day at the corner with three of his calls overturned. One cost the Cardinals a run. Another gave the Cardinals a run. And the third was a double play that helped the Cardinals slip free of the seventh inning with a double play. The final two challenges, both of them made by the Cardinals and both of them overturned, took less than 60 seconds to reverse. In the fourth inning, starter Michael Wacha legged out an infield single. Initially ruled out on the play, replays showed Wacha was safe. That allowed Yadier Molina to score from third for a 1-0 lead.
The run snapped the Cardinals’ streak without scoring a run at 19 innings. That had been their longest drought of the year, surpassing a May mark of 16 consecutive without a run.
It did not do anything to quell concerns about the Cardinals’ offense.
For the second time in as many games, rookie Tommy Edman got the start at third and place atop the Cardinals lineup. He had two hits in his leadoff debut Wednesday, and manager Mike Shildt returned to Edman on Friday in an attempt to kindle a spark. The rookie did on defense with two excellent plays in the field to rob Padres of hits, and he nearly did at the plate. With the bases loaded in the second inning, Edman skipped a grounder to first base that was smothered behind the bag. Carapazza ruled Edman safe, giving the Cardinals the run at home scored by Molina. A review of the video of the play back in New York City overturned the call and left the Cardinals looking for a run – but continuing a trend.
In the inning, the Cardinals got a leadoff double from Jose Martinez, and he got to third base on a single by Molina. The Cardinals had no outs and runners at the corner.
A ball to the outfield, even in the air, gets a run home.
A groundball to the right side of the infield could get a run home.
The Cardinals got none of that nonsense.
Three successive groundouts left the Cardinals without a run in the inning, no chance at conjuring a rally of any sort, and another inning in a stretch of struggles with situation hitting. In the eighth inning, Jose Martinez ailed to advance the runner with a bunt, and that proved costly when Molina followed Martinez’s attempt with a single that would have given the Cardinals a second run and tied the game, 2-2, at the time.
The Cardinals mulched Padres starter Lauer by forcing the lefty constantly into long innings and deep counts. It took Lauer 98 pitches to get 12 outs.
The Cardinals then did little against the bullpen.
While the Cardinals groped for runs, Wacha built on the steadiness he found in his start this past weekend against the Los Angeles Angels. The righthander had his start nudged back two days to accommodate a home start by Adam Wainwright. Having returned from the bullpen with a better rhythm on the mound, Wacha retired the Padres on 11 pitches in the first inning. He struck out Manny Machado looking at a 96-mph fastball. He got Ian Kinsler to end the second inning on an 86-mph off-speed pitch. Those were Wacha’s only two strikeouts in part because he was able to keep San Diego on the ground for much of the game.
“Michael is in a much better spot,” Shildt said before the game. “His mechanics are more consistent. Throwing more quality strikes. The ball is down. He’s got his signature changeup going. He’s in a good spot.”
He came close to putting the pitch to Tatis a good spot. The rookie tagged Wacha’s fastball on the outside edge of the strike zone over the right-field fence for an opposite-field, line-drive homer. An inch farther and Tatis is fishing for that pitch. An inch lower and Tatis is missing it or nicking it for a grounder. Instead, Tatis had his 10th home run of the season and Wacha had a tie game. It took four pitches for that to vanish, too. Hosmer drilled a pitch to deep center field at Petco to break the tie and continue the Cardinals’ trouble with homers.
Should the Cardinals need to replace Ozuna on the roster, slugger Tyler O’Neill has regained momentum at Class AAA Memphis. He has three two-hit games since returning from injury, and he’s homered twice in his past five games for three RBIs. Going back to just before he had a hamstring injury, O’Neill has a homer in three of his past six games.
Cardinals possible All-Star Ozuna leaves game after jamming right hand into first base
It appeared to be a routine, no-frills dive back into first base on an attempted pickoff. Marcell Ozuna dove back to the bag in plenty of time to beat the throw and the tag as it swept down to greet him.
And then his hand recoiled from the bag, as if the base had bitten it.
Ozuna was out at the base and out of the game.
The Cardinals' cleanup hitter -- and their potential All-Star -- had to be removed from Friday night's game at Petco Park with an apparent hand injury. His fingers on the right hand had been jarred by the dive back into the base. The extent of the injury was not yet known at the publication of this article. His condition will be updated here when possible.
The Cardinals and Padres are tied, 0-0, in the top of the fourth.
Edman sticks in leadoff spot as Cardinals try to overcome off-day vexation
With as many positions as he plays, it's possible for rookie Tommy Edman to continue this look-see at leadoff by having that become his everyday position, and not some specific spot in the field.
So far, that hasn't been the case.
Against the Padres on Friday, Edman gets an encore at leadoff and at third base, and as a result Matt Carpenter is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Edman had a couple of hits Wednesday in the Cardinals' shutout loss to the A's, and the switch-hitting infielder has been one of the teams more consistent offensive players over the past week. Carpenter has spent the first half of the season searching for his swing -- sweetening an average that lingers around .200 with walks.
The Cardinals are 3-10 in games immediately following an off day. This game is the second of three in an eight-day stretch that comes after an off day and they're already 0-1 with an off day coming Monday in Seattle.
His turn in the rotation nudged back to get Adam Wainwright a start Wednesday at Busch Stadium, Michael Wacha draws the first game of a three-game visit to San Diego.
Here's the lineup that will back him:
1. Tommy Edman, 3B
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Paul DeJong, SS
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Jose Martinez, RF
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Harrison Bader, CF
8. Kolten Wong, 2B
9. Michael Wacha, P
Check back throughout the evening here at Cardinal Beat and StlToday.com for ongoing coverage from the game at Petco Park and any other news that should shake loose.