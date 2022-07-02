Cardinals make team history with four homers in succession in first inning.

PHILADELPHIA — In a city where some considerable political history was made some 246 years ago this month, the Cardinals affixed a resounding John Hancock to their own history in the first inning of Saturday’s game with the Philadelphia Phillies.

For the first time in club annals, the Cardinals hit four consecutive home runs. With two out, former Mizzou star Kyle Gibson was nailed for back-to-back-to-back-to-back home runs by Nolan Arenado, Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez and Dylan Carlson. Arenado's homer was a two-run shot, scoring Paul Goldscmidt.

This was the first time since 2020 that this feat had been accomplished in the majors and the Cardinals were party to that one, too. Roel Ramirez, in the only game he would appear in that season for the Cardinals, who had just come off a long COVID-19 break and were short-handed in their pitching, served up four homers in a row.

Accounting for six runs in the fifth inning of a 7-2 Cardinals loss at Chicago, White Sox sluggers Yoan Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, ,Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez connected in succession.

Arenado’s 16th homer, a 354-foot drive to left off a slider, was his fifth consecutive hit over two nights, the first of which had resulted in his second career cycle. That homer came on a 2-1 count, as did Gorman’s seventh homer, a 392-foot rocket to right center off a cutter.

Yepez drilled a 1-2 slider 353 feet to left for his 10th homer and Dylan Carlson belted the longest one at 402 feet. Carlson’s fifth homer of the season came on a 1-0 sinker.

This was the first time a team had hit four homers in succession in the first inning of a game. Teams have hit four homers in succession 11 times overall.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.