Cardinals manager Marmol can’t wait for Cubs’ Hendricks to retire

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol has seen enough.

“I’m ready for him to retire,” Marmol said, referring to changeup artist Kyle Hendricks of the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs made their first visit of the season to Busch Stadium having lost 14 of their previous 17 games since the Cardinals were at Wrigley Field earlier in June. But the Cubs also were starting the three-game series here with the estimable Hendricks, who is 13-3 against the Cardinals after beating them 3-0 on Friday night.

Hendricks hasn’t beaten any other team as often as he’s beaten the Cardinals and his earned run average against them is 2.69.

The rest of Major League Baseball had found Hendricks a soft touch this season, hammering him at a 5.43 ERA and he had given up six or more runs four times already this year.

But he effectively silenced the Cardinals’ portion of the year’s biggest crowd at Busch, 46,524, as the Cardinals were blanked for the sixth time this season, fourth at home.

Riding Nico Hoerner’s two-run, second-inning homer, Hendricks (3-6) allowed three singles and a walk through seven innings — all with two out — before Harrison Bader, a .375 career hitter against Hendricks, doubled to left in the eighth after Dylan Carlson had opened with a single to center. Bader snapped a nothing-for-16 streak with the hit.

The Cardinals sent up left-handed-hitting Lars Nootbaar to bat for Andrew Knizner and Hendricks got Nootbaar to strike out on a changeup in the dirt.

Cubs manager David Ross brought in right-hander Chris Martin to face Tommy Edman, who sent a grounder up the middle that deflected off Martin.

Martin hastily recovered the ball as Carlson scampered back to third base and Bader, who was headed there, got back to second. Martin threw out Edman at first. Nolan Gorman then lined to shortstop Hoerner to end the threat and David Robertson closed out the game with his ninth save in the ninth.

“I just got to keep getting lucky against them,” said Hendricks.

Ross said, “I think that's just baseball, right? There are some teams that have your number and some that you feel like you pitch pretty good against. In-game, in-season, in-division, you know, maybe that has a lot to do with it just facing the team a lot. You kind of know how you want to work 'em (and) how you have worked 'em.

"He knows where their holes are and is able to execute. He locks it in when the stage is big, and sometimes your rivalry game is one of those stages. I know he's got a pretty good record against those guys.”

Pretty good, indeed.

Hendricks actually is 13-1 against the Cardinals since 2016, having lost his first two decisions to the Cardinals, one of them 1-0 in 2014.

“He does a nice job,” said Marmol. “Baffles the hell out of me every time.

“He knows what he’s doing. He controls counts. He mixes well. He keeps guys off balance.

“Yeah … I’m tired of seeing his face.”

This was said out of respect, of course.

“He knows how to pitch,” said Marmol, which is the ultimate nod an opponent can give to a hurler.

For the first time in his four big-league starts, Cardinals rookie Andre Pallante gave up more than two runs. But, featuring his mid-90s fastball and recording 13 ground-ball outs, 10 of them on the fastball, Pallante pitched a career-high six innings and got to a high of 90 pitches.

Pallante (2-3) pitched five innings or more for the third time in succession although the Cubs made him work, putting 10 base runners on in the first five innings, with three of them scoring, before he finished with a 1-2-3 sixth.

One of those base runners — briefly — was Hoerner. He drilled a 75 mph Pallante curve ball for his homer in the second. Hoerner’s fourth homer, off a 1-2 pitch, scored former Cardinal Patrick Wisdom, who had singled, also off a curveball.

“But, overall, (Pallante) did a really nice job,” Marmol said. “Good outing for him.”

Nonetheless, Marmol said there was a building feeling of frustration in the Cardinals’ dugout as the innings rolled along. This was the second time this week the Cardinals had been whitewashed, the first time on Monday in Milwaukee when hard-throwing Corbin Burnes, the reigning Cy Young Award winner, stifled them on two hits for seven innings.

Though Burnes is the much harder thrower, Marmol said, “You can’t discredit someone (Hendricks), who knows how to pitch. It doesn’t matter what the ‘velo’ is. It’s his ability to play chess all game and know how to use all his stuff effectively, and different to each guy.

“You can always give credit to the guy (Burnes) throwing 97 and mixing well. But, hats off to Hendricks doing it the way he does it.”

Pallante said his offensive teammates hadn’t told him anything about the problems they have had with Hendricks.

“They’re up there with the mentality of we’re going to throw a good ‘whupping’ on anyone that they throw against us.," Pallante said.

But Nolan Arenado, who was hitless in four at-bats, said, “I just think (Hendricks) is really good. I know going into this people were talking about his ERA or whatever, but when it comes to a good pitcher like Kyle Hendricks, I don’t even look at the ERA.

“Unfortunately, he was due to have a big game and it was unfortunate that it was against us. He’s comfortable pitching here, that’s for sure.”

Pallante, relative to his own performance, was in a clinical mood after the game. “A lot of the things I’ve got to improve are my inputs,” he said. “I did a poor job of executing with two strikes. There were multiple at-bats that would have been a lot quicker and which would have led to a lot easier innings if I had executed pitches there.

“My last two outings had ended on a walk and I’m happy I was able to compete that last inning. The things I can control are my mentality and what I try and produce on the field. That was a good mentality moment for me."

Working on back-to-back days, right-hander Junior Fernandez had a second consecutive strong performance. After tossing 1 2/3 spotless innings in Milwaukee on Thursday, Fernandez whipped through the Cubs in perfect fashion in the seventh, getting two groundouts and a strikeout

In the past five games, the Cardinals have received 8 1/3 scoreless innings of relief from Fernandez, Johan Oviedo and Zack Thompson, who all were in Memphis at the start of the season.

The Cardinals didn’t have a runner at second base until the eighth inning. Juan Yepez tried, unwisely, to make it there in the second.

Yepez singled to left center with two out as left fielder Ian Happ missed on a diving attempt and threw wildly back to the infield once he got to the ball. Yepez had rounded first and thought he could make second but Hoerner ran down the loose ball and had the tag waiting for Yepez as he arrived at the bag for the final out of the frame.

“He would tell you the same. Just stay at first there,” Marmol said.

The Cardinals had only three at-bats with a man in scoring position, all in the eighth inning.

