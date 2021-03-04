Cardinals' Martinez returns to scene of his last win

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—It was a year ago to the day Friday that Carlos Martinez cemented his place in the Cardinals’ rotation by spinning five shutout innings here against the Washington Nationals as, from the stadium suites, members of the wedding party for Mike and Michelle Shildt’s nuptials the next day looked on. Shildt, hustling from the clubhouse to join the festivities upstairs, confirmed Martinez’s spot in the final five.
“He was fantastic,” repeated Shildt on Thursday.
That was the most recent victory by Martinez in a Cardinals uniform as he was affected by COVID-19 and ultimately an oblique strain during the shortened regular season when Martinez largely was ineffective.
Martinez will be back here Thursday night, facing the Houston Nationals and Shildt all but said before the game—Martinez’s first start of the spring—that the Dominican righthander had done everything he should do to reclaim that spot this year.
“He’s done everything well,” said Shildt. “He showed up to camp in great shape. He’s gone about his work in a really positive fashion. I can’t say absolute, but he’s doing everything he can to make (starting) happen, I can tell you that.”
Martinez will be on a similar schedule to the other starters, working two innings or 40 pitches, although he threw close to 80 recently in a Caribbean Series game. But if Martinez can get two innings out of his 40 tosses, that would be more efficient than starters Jack Flahertey and Kwang Hyun Kim were in retiring just three of 16 hitters while throwing about 80 pitches. Adam Wainwright, meanwhile, netted six outs on just 20 offerings.
“(Martinez) is built up,” said Shildt. “But we don’t need to keep him built up. We’re planning on a long, successful season for him and us.”
Gant to pitch ‘A’ game, Flaherty ‘B’ game
Flaherty’s next outing will be Friday afternoon in a seven- or eight-inning ‘B’ game against Houston while John Gant, who had two scoreless innings on Sunday, will start Friday night against Washington.
Righthander Miles Mikolas, still recovering from forearm flexor tendon surgery of last year, is slated to throw a bullpen session this weekend in Jupiter, Fla. The club hopes Mikolas can pitch in a game by the middle of the month.
Meanwhile, Jordan Hicks and Andrew Miller were throwing against Cardinals hitters Thursday afternoon in Jupiter and Hicks, out since June 23, 2019, after having had Tommy John elbow surgery, is slotted to face hitters wearing another jersey perhaps as early as Monday. Hicks, who has Type 1 diabetes, opted not to play during the coronavirus outbreak in 2020.
Goldschmidt here, Arenado not
First baseman Paul Goldschmidt made the trip here but third baseman Nolan Arenado, who had started the first three exhibitions, did not travel. . . Relievers Alex Reyes, Genesis Cabrera and Giovanny Gallegos all are scheduled to pitch Thursday night. Reyes and Cabrera, possible starters down the line, are targeted for two innings apiece.
Shildt applauds Lou Gehrig Day
Major League Baseball announced that June 2 would be commemorated as Lou Gehrig Day in honor of the New York Yankees Hall of Fame first baseman, who died from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 1941. “Great tribute to a great man,” said Shildt, who became more acquainted with the disease when it afflicted the late mother of former Cardinals outfielder Stephen Piscotty.
Gehrig began his then-record streak of 2,130 consecutive games played on June 2, 1925.
Cardinals lineup
1. Matt Carpenter 3b
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Yadier Molina c
4. Tyler O'Neill lf
5. Justin Williams rf
6. Austin Dean dh
7. Lane Thomas cf
8. Edmundo Sosa ss
9. Max Moroff 2b
RH Carlos Martinez p
Houston lineup
1. Myles Straw cf
2. Jose Altuve 2b
3. Michael Brantley lf