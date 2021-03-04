Cardinals' Martinez returns to scene of his last win

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—It was a year ago to the day Friday that Carlos Martinez cemented his place in the Cardinals’ rotation by spinning five shutout innings here against the Washington Nationals as, from the stadium suites, members of the wedding party for Mike and Michelle Shildt’s nuptials the next day looked on. Shildt, hustling from the clubhouse to join the festivities upstairs, confirmed Martinez’s spot in the final five.

“He was fantastic,” repeated Shildt on Thursday.

That was the most recent victory by Martinez in a Cardinals uniform as he was affected by COVID-19 and ultimately an oblique strain during the shortened regular season when Martinez largely was ineffective.

Martinez will be back here Thursday night, facing the Houston Nationals and Shildt all but said before the game—Martinez’s first start of the spring—that the Dominican righthander had done everything he should do to reclaim that spot this year.

“He’s done everything well,” said Shildt. “He showed up to camp in great shape. He’s gone about his work in a really positive fashion. I can’t say absolute, but he’s doing everything he can to make (starting) happen, I can tell you that.”