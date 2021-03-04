Cardinals' Martinez returns to scene of last success--but has none

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—It was a year ago Friday that Carlos Martinez cemented his place in the Cardinals’ rotation by spinning five shutout innings here against the Washington Nationals as, from the stadium suites, members of the wedding party for Mike and Michelle Shildt’s nuptials the next day looked on. Shildt, hustling from the clubhouse to join the festivities upstairs, confirmed Martinez’s spot in the final five.
“He was fantastic,” repeated Shildt on Thursday.
That was the most recent victory by Martinez in a Cardinals uniform as he was affected by COVID-19 and ultimately an oblique strain during the shortened regular season when Martinez largely was ineffective.
Martinez was back here Thursday night, facing the Houston Nationals and Shildt all but said before the game—Martinez’s first start of the spring—that the Dominican righthander had done everything he should do to reclaim that spot this year.
“He’s done everything well,” said Shildt. “He showed up to camp in great shape. He’s gone about his work in a really positive fashion. I can’t say absolute, but he’s doing everything he can to make (starting) happen, I can tell you that.”
But other than Adam Wainwright's 20-pitch, six-out start on Tuesday, the Cardinals' starting pitching has been abominable through four Grapefruit League games. Martinez joined Jack Flaherty and Kwang Hyun Kim as unable to finish the first inning, being tagged for five runs in the first Thursday as he allowed two hits, made a wild pickoff throw, hit a batter and walked two others.
Like Flaherty and Kim, Martinez returned via the re-entry rule for the second inning. Like Flaherty and Kim, he didn't finish this inning either, He allowed two more hits and a walk but did record an out when center fielder Lane Thomas threw out a runner at the plate before Shildt waved off the rest of the inning as Martinez's pitch count continued to rise.
"The second inning was better," said Martinez, who said he felt good despite the results. But he added that "I need more work to be ready for my next start."
The score was 6-0 and Martinez had netted three outs of 10 batters faced. That gave Flaherty, Kim and Martinez a total of six outs in 26 batters over their three starts.
Gant to pitch ‘A’ game, Flaherty ‘B’ game
Flaherty’s next outing will be Friday afternoon in a seven- or eight-inning ‘B’ game against Houston while John Gant, who had two scoreless innings on Sunday, will start Friday night against Washington.
Righthander Miles Mikolas, still recovering from forearm flexor tendon surgery of last year, is slated to throw a bullpen session this weekend in Jupiter, Fla. The club hopes Mikolas can pitch in a game by the middle of the month.
Meanwhile, Jordan Hicks and Andrew Miller threw against Cardinals hitters Thursday afternoon in Jupiter and Hicks, out since June 23, 2019, after having had Tommy John elbow surgery, is slotted to face hitters wearing another jersey perhaps as early as Monday. Hicks, who has Type 1 diabetes, opted not to play during the coronavirus outbreak in 2020.
Goldschmidt here, Arenado not
First baseman Paul Goldschmidt made the trip here but third baseman Nolan Arenado, who had started the first three exhibitions, did not travel. . . Relievers Alex Reyes, Genesis Cabrera and Giovanny Gallegos all are scheduled to pitch Thursday night. Reyes and Cabrera, possible starters down the line, are targeted for two innings apiece.
Shildt applauds Lou Gehrig Day
Major League Baseball announced that June 2 would be commemorated as Lou Gehrig Day in honor of the New York Yankees Hall of Fame first baseman, who died from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 1941. “Great tribute to a great man,” said Shildt, who became more acquainted with the disease when it afflicted the late mother of former Cardinals outfielder Stephen Piscotty.
Gehrig began his then-record streak of 2,130 consecutive games played on June 2, 1925.
Cardinals lineup
1. Matt Carpenter 3b
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Yadier Molina c
4. Tyler O'Neill lf
5. Justin Williams rf
6. Austin Dean dh
7. Lane Thomas cf