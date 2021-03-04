Cardinals' Martinez returns to scene of last success--but has none

Like Flaherty and Kim, Martinez returned via the re-entry rule for the second inning. Like Flaherty and Kim, he didn't finish this inning either, He allowed two more hits and a walk but did record an out when center fielder Lane Thomas threw out a runner at the plate before Shildt waved off the rest of the inning as Martinez's pitch count continued to rise.

"The second inning was better," said Martinez, who said he felt good despite the results. But he added that "I need more work to be ready for my next start."

The score was 6-0 and Martinez had netted three outs of 10 batters faced. That gave Flaherty, Kim and Martinez a total of six outs in 26 batters over their three starts.

Gant to pitch ‘A’ game, Flaherty ‘B’ game

Flaherty’s next outing will be Friday afternoon in a seven- or eight-inning ‘B’ game against Houston while John Gant, who had two scoreless innings on Sunday, will start Friday night against Washington.

Righthander Miles Mikolas, still recovering from forearm flexor tendon surgery of last year, is slated to throw a bullpen session this weekend in Jupiter, Fla. The club hopes Mikolas can pitch in a game by the middle of the month.