Cardinals' Martinez to face Mets' deGrom
Cardinals' Martinez to face Mets' deGrom

Martinez eyes Cardinals rotation spot with Mikolas sidelined

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez throws during a spring training baseball drill Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.--Dexter Fowler and Yadier Molina, both of whom missed the Cardinals' two-game excursion to Fort Myers, Fla., are back in the lineup Wednesday as part of a premier pitching matchup involving Carlos Martinez of the Cardinals and two-time Cy Young Award winnner Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets.

Martinez pitched five scoreless innings against Washington in in his most recent start and has a 1.93 earned run average for 9 1/3 spring innings. 

Third baseman Matt Carpenter is on the trip, as well outfielders Tyler O'Neill and Lane Thomas. Second baseman Kolten Wong still is resting a bruised calf suffered when he was hit by a pitch on Sunday.

Cardinals' lineup 

1. Dexter Fowler rf

2. Matt Carpenter 3b

3. Yadier Molina c

4. Tyler O'Neill dh

5. Austin Dean lf

6. Max Schrock 2b

7. Lane Thomas cf

8. Edmundo Sosa ss

9. John Nogowski 1b

RH Carlos Martinez p 

