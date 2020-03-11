Cardinals' Martinez to face Mets' deGrom

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.--Dexter Fowler and Yadier Molina, both of whom missed the Cardinals' two-game excursion to Fort Myers, Fla., are back in the lineup Wednesday as part of a premier pitching matchup involving Carlos Martinez of the Cardinals and two-time Cy Young Award winnner Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets.

Martinez pitched five scoreless innings against Washington in in his most recent start and has a 1.93 earned run average for 9 1/3 spring innings.

Third baseman Matt Carpenter is on the trip, as well outfielders Tyler O'Neill and Lane Thomas. Second baseman Kolten Wong still is resting a bruised calf suffered when he was hit by a pitch on Sunday.

Cardinals' lineup

1. Dexter Fowler rf

2. Matt Carpenter 3b

3. Yadier Molina c

4. Tyler O'Neill dh

5. Austin Dean lf

6. Max Schrock 2b

7. Lane Thomas cf

8. Edmundo Sosa ss

9. John Nogowski 1b

RH Carlos Martinez p

How to join Derrick at spring training Pitchers and catchers report one day a year. We cover the rest. Wherever baseball takes us, The Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com will bring you there with unmatched year-round, 24-hour, and award-winning coverage of the Cardinals and Major League Baseball. Subscribe today: Just $3 for 3 months

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *



