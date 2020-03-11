Cardinals' Martinez to face Mets' deGrom

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.--Dexter Fowler and Yadier Molina, both of whom missed the Cardinals' two-game excursion to Fort Myers, Fla., are back in the lineup Wednesday as part of a premier pitching matchup involving Carlos Martinez of the Cardinals and two-time Cy Young Award winnner Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets.
Martinez pitched five scoreless innings against Washington in in his most recent start and has a 1.93 earned run average for 9 1/3 spring innings.
Third baseman Matt Carpenter is on the trip, as well outfielders Tyler O'Neill and Lane Thomas. Second baseman Kolten Wong still is resting a bruised calf suffered when he was hit by a pitch on Sunday.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Dexter Fowler rf
2. Matt Carpenter 3b
3. Yadier Molina c
4. Tyler O'Neill dh
5. Austin Dean lf
6. Max Schrock 2b
7. Lane Thomas cf
8. Edmundo Sosa ss
9. John Nogowski 1b
RH Carlos Martinez p