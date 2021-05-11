 Skip to main content
Cardinals' Martinez, who slipped while celebrating, goes on 10-IL
Cardinals host Rockies

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) is congratulated by starting pitcher Carlos Martinez (18) after hitting a solo homer during the third inning of a MLB game against the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Friday, May 7, 2021. This is the first time the Cardinals have faced the Rockies since acquiring Nolan Arenado. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

MILWAUKEE — Carlos Martinez’s exuberance has put him on the 10-day injured list.

Martinez, who has won his past three starts for the Cardinals, was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday after rolling his right ankle Friday night when he slipped down the dugout steps in St. Louis after congratulating Jack Flaherty on the occasion of Flaherty’s first big-league home run.

Righthander Johan Oviedo, who has made two starts and a relief appearance for the Cardinals, has been recalled from Class AAA Memphis and well could take Martinez’s scheduled start Friday night in San Diego.

Martinez, though bothered by his ankle, managed to pitch five innings on Saturday, long enough to gain a 9-8 win over Colorado. Before that game, he had held opponents to two earned runs over 21 1/3 innings covering three starts. The righthander has held opposing hitters to a .219 average and only two homers.

Oviedo, 0-1 with a 4.61 earned run average  for the Cardinals this season, worked 2 2/3 innings on Sunday at Memphis before coming out of the game after just 48 pitches, perhaps in case he was needed this weekend.

Kwang Hyun will seek his second victory in his fifth start Tuesday night here against Milwaukee.

