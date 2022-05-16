Cardinals, Mets postponed ahead of stormy weather, will play doubleheader Tuesday

NEW YORK — The storm expected when the Cardinals arrived in Queens for a four-game series against the New York Mets proved out to be more literal than originally forecast.

As the two teams prepped for to face each other for the first time since a fracas at Busch Stadium, an exchange of several hit batters, and a brouhaha that resulted in the suspension of two Cardinals and no Mets, the first game of the series was postponed due to poor weather.

Monday's game will be part of a scheduled doubleheader Tuesday starting at 2:10 p.m. St. Louis time.

Both games will be at least nine innings.

The Mets preemptively called the game shortly after Jack Flaherty finished a flat-ground throw out in left field at Citi Field. Mets pitchers also go early work in ahead of the storm that was expected to arrive around first pitch.

The Cardinals have Miles Mikolas available to start one of the two games and Steven Matz was the announced starter for Tuesday's game. Manager Oliver Marmol said he and pitching coach Mike Maddux would meet later Monday afternoon to determine how to set up the pitching for the entirety of the day.

Both teams will have a 27th man added to the roster for the game.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.