Cardinals-Mets rained out; Hicks likely to be out at least four weeks

"That hasn't been determined completely," said Mozeliak. "We'll let the other doctors weigh in and then, ultimately, we'll have an idea what this will look like in terms of timing and what will need to be done in the training room.

"Obviously, it's not great news but, hopefully, it's something that can be managed and, fingers crossed, he can join our team at some point this summer."

Mozeliak added that he didn't think "surgery is on the table at all. We haven't got a second opinion yet and things could change, but I doubt it.

"But with any of those procedures I just mentioned, it would probably require a minimum of four weeks, so that would take us into the summer season."

Hicks was working his way back to being the Cardinals' closer, as he was in 2019. That job belongs to Alex Reyes, who has eight saves in eight tries, plus one victory, and is unscored on in 14 1/3 innings over 14 games.

Oviedo will be making his third appearance this season. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound rookie has fanned 11 in 9 2/3 innings, allowing just five hits and three runs. His last appearance came in a start this past Wednesday against Philadelphia when he struck out seven over five innings and allowed just three hits.

Cardinals lineup