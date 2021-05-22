Cardinals' Mikolas has to leave with forearm problem in first start

That means Paul Goldschmidt will hit second and Nolan Arenado third, as they were for the first three weeks of the season.

Crowd should be at 26,000

A crowd of some 26,000 is expected for this game and about 23,000 to 24,000 for Sunday night’s game. Technically, the Cardinals are cleared to have nearly 30,000 fans on hand with three-foot spacing. But vice president of ticket sales Joe Strohm said capacity for the Cubs’ series maxed out at 26,000 since the Cardinals already had sold 13,000 tickets for each game when the additional capacity at Busch was approved by the City of St. Louis a couple of weeks ago.

Strohm said the Cardinals are expected to get closer to full capacity at Busch in late June when Pittsburgh is in for a four-game weekend set and then hope to be at their old norms after the All-Star break.

Pitching staff to stay at 14

The capacity of the club’s pitching staff will remain at 14, manager Mike Shildt said, as the Cardinals play the second game of 17 in 17 days. That includes six starters with the addition of Mikolas.