Cardinals' Mikolas no-hits Pirates for 8 2/3 innings before double spoils it

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) throws a pitch to Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yelich (22) in the first inning throws of a baseball game on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals Albert Pujols flies out with two runners on base in the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals fell to the Reds 7-6. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) throws during the first inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Louis.
Right-hander Miles Mikolas, whose previous start was a brilliant, 85-pitch effort in a 2-1, complete-game loss at Tampa Bay this past Thursday, was even better than that Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.
Helped by two strong fielding plays by second baseman Nolan Gorman, Mikolas no-hit the Pittsburgh Pirates for 8 2/3 innings before late-game replacement Cal Mitchell doubled over the head of center fielder Harrison Bader with two out in the ninth inning of a game the Cardinals led 9-1. .
New-look lno-ineup
The Cardinals have a different look to their lineup with rookie Nolan Gorman hitting fourth as Nolan Arenado rests. Albert Pujols will DH after playing first in the opener, a 3-1 Cardinals victory.
The Cardinals have beaten Pittsburgh seven times in eight meetings so far this season and the Pirates are riding a losing streak of eight games overall.
Pujols continued to move up the charts in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. Pujols played his 1,739th game as a Cardinal, moving him past Curt Flood into seventh place. Red Schoendienst is next at 1,795.
The start for Pujols was a rare one at first base as Paul Goldschmidt served as the DH in Game 1 and played first base Tuesday night in the nightcap.
By playing his 1,340th game at first base, Pujols tied Jim Bottomley for most games played by a Cardinals first baseman.
Tommy Edman, who had missed just one of 62 previous games, was not in the lineup for Game 1 on what was one of the steamiest, grueling days in recent history at Busch Stadium. .
More playing time means more expectations for Knizner, who snapped a zero-for-17 with a single Monday. He and Molina combined to start June five-for-44 (.114).
1 of 3
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) throws a pitch to Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yelich (22) in the first inning throws of a baseball game on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis Cardinals Albert Pujols flies out with two runners on base in the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals fell to the Reds 7-6. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) throws during the first inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Louis.