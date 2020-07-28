Cardinals Mikolas will miss 2020 after surgery to forearm injury; Ponce de Leon gets first audition as starter

MINNEAPOLIS — The injury that abbreviated Miles Mikolas’ spring training has interrupted his summer and ended his season.

The Cardinals placed Mikolas on the 10-day injured list with a forearm strain in his right (pitching) arm. He first experienced the injury during spring training and was reassured that rest and non-surgical treatment would promote healing. The game's stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic bought him addition time to recover and then go through a throwing program that had him ready for "Summer Camp."

The injury did not relent, and an MRI taken of the forearm on Monday revealed that the damage remained. He will require surgery to repair the flexor tendon and that will cause him to go four months without pitching. The Cardinals expect him to be ready for spring training 2021.

During his appearance against Kansas City in the exhibition game, Mikolas pitched effectively but had a noticeable sag in his velocity.

He suggested that it would return with time and innings.

The Cardinals were encouraged by his initial recovery from the four innings against the Royals, and they bought him an extra day of rest by vaulting Carlos Martinez into Tuesday's start at Target Field. Martinez had originally been described as the fifth starter.