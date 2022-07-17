Cardinals' Miles Mikolas named to National League All-Star team

Several hours after Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cardinals had been postponed because of rain at Busch Stadium, Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas was named to the National League All-Star team as a replacement for Milwaukee's Corbin Burnes, who, ironically, had beaten Mikolas twice this season.

Mikolas, who got a call from president of baseball operations John Mozeliak on his drive home from Busch Stadium Sunday, is 7-7 with a 2.54 earned run average and has given up two earned runs or fewer in seven of his past eight starts. He allowed the Reds three hits and one run over seven innings on Saturday.

This will be Mikolas' first trip to the All-Star Game although he had been selected in 2018 when he would go on to an 18-4 season but, instead, returned home to Jupiter, Florida, for the birth of his twins.

Sunday's rainout will be rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader here on Sept. 17, beginning at 12:15 p.m.

Left-hander Steven Matz was to have made his first start since May 22. Matz will have to wait a week to face the Reds, whom the Cardinals play next weekend in Cincinnati.

Matz, who had a shoulder impingement, was activated from the 15-day injured list. Right-hander Drew VerHagen, who was on the IL not that long ago with a shoulder impingement, is back on the IL with a hip impingement.

As for infielder Edmundo Sosa, he is not seriously hurt after jamming his left leg into the wall in front of the box seats as he chased a foul fly on Saturday. He was not playable, though, and Nolan Arenado, the third baseman who is not going to the All-Star Game because of a sore lower back, was to serve as the designated hitter.