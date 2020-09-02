Cardinals miss chance in ninth and Votto wins it for Reds, 4-3, to avoid sweep in Cincy

Fowler has been the Cardinals' most productive outfielder this season with a .832 OPS, buoyed by his .485 slugging percentage and four homers.

It's not a new role for Johan Oviedo, but his start Wednesday night against Cincinnati is something completely different for the rookie.

He's part of the rotation as long as he doesn't give the Cardinals a reason to move him out of it.

As the Cardinals go for a series sweep of the curiously reeling Reds, Oviedo makes his third start of the season. It's his first that doesn't involve a doubleheader, that doesn't have him coming in for the second game of the doubleheader for a cameo as a starter. He's a featured starter now. The Cardinals decision to option Daniel Ponce de Leon to the Springfield, Mo., camp opened a spot in the rotation for audition, and Oviedo earned the first chance to take center stage.

In his most recent start, the long-limbed and power-forward righthander allowed two runs on four hits through five innings.

Each of his starts have been five innings long and each time he's allowed two earned runs. Oviedo has struck out five in his 10 innings.