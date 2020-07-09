Cardinals, MLB announce 2021 schedule before current season gets off the ground

Major League Baseball, two weeks ahead of the start of this long-delayed 2020 season, announced its schedule for the 2021 season on Thursday.
As this year, the Cardinals will play all 20 of their interleague games against the American League Central Division, but they also will play the other teams in the National League in what is slated to be a full 162-game schedule.
The 2021 home opener will be on April 8 against Milwaukee after the Cardinals start the season with three games each at Cincinnati and Miami from April 1-7.
When Milwaukee and the Cardinals play here on April 10, 2021 in the season-opening series at home, it will mark the 15th anniversary of the first game played at Busch Stadium III, also against Milwaukee.
The Brewers and fellow National League Central Division rival Chicago Clubs will provide the opposition at Busch in the final week of the season from Sept. 28-Oct. 3. The Cardinals and Kansas City will play back-to-back weekend series of three games apiece in August.
2021 Cardinals home schedule
Game times TBA
APRIL
8, 10-11: vs. Milwaukee
12-14: vs. Washington
23-25 vs. Cincinnati
26-29 vs. Philadelphia
MAY
3-6: vs. New York Mets
7-9: vs. Colorado
18-19: vs. Pittsburgh
21-23 vs. Chicago Cubs
JUNE
3-6: vs. Cincinnati
8-9: vs. Cleveland
14-16: vs. Miami
24-27: vs. Pittsburgh
28-30: vs. Arizona
JULY
16-18: vs. San Francisco
19-22: vs. Chicago Cubs
30-31: vs. Minnesota
AUGUST
1: vs. Minnesota
3-5: vs. Atlanta
6-8: vs. Kansas City
17-19: vs. Milwaukee
24-25: vs. Detroit
SEPTEMBER
6-9: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
10-12: vs. Cincinnati
17-19: vs. San Diego
28-30 vs. Milwaukee
OCTOBER
1-3: vs. Chicago Cubs
Cards donate $1.1 million for Stars Park
Groundbreaking for Stars Park on the campus of Harris-Stowe State University will take place next Tuesday, after the Cardinals, in conjunction with Cardinals Care, donated $1.1 million for the building of new baseball and softball fields.
The name Stars Park is in honor of the St. Louis Stars Negro League franchise which won three pennants in four seasons from 1928-31. Club president Bill DeWitt III will lead the Cardinals’ contingent at the 10 a.m. ceremony.
