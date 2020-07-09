Cardinals, MLB announce 2021 schedule before current season gets off the ground

Major League Baseball, two weeks ahead of the start of this long-delayed 2020 season, announced its schedule for the 2021 season on Thursday.

As this year, the Cardinals will play all 20 of their interleague games against the American League Central Division, but they also will play the other teams in the National League in what is slated to be a full 162-game schedule.

The 2021 home opener will be on April 8 against Milwaukee after the Cardinals start the season with three games each at Cincinnati and Miami from April 1-7.

When Milwaukee and the Cardinals play here on April 10, 2021 in the season-opening series at home, it will mark the 15th anniversary of the first game played at Busch Stadium III, also against Milwaukee.

The Brewers and fellow National League Central Division rival Chicago Clubs will provide the opposition at Busch in the final week of the season from Sept. 28-Oct. 3. The Cardinals and Kansas City will play back-to-back weekend series of three games apiece in August.

2021 Cardinals home schedule

Game times TBA

APRIL

8, 10-11: vs. Milwaukee