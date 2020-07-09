You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cardinals, MLB announce 2021 schedule before current season gets off the ground
0 comments

Cardinals, MLB announce 2021 schedule before current season gets off the ground

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day 2019

The Cardinals and Padres line the base paths during Opening Day 2019 ceremonies at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

Major League Baseball, two weeks ahead of the start of this long-delayed 2020 season, announced its schedule for the 2021 season on Thursday.

As this year, the Cardinals will play all 20 of their interleague games against the American League Central Division, but they also will play the other teams in the National League in what is slated to be a full 162-game schedule.

The 2021 home opener will be on April 8 against Milwaukee after the Cardinals start the season with three games each at Cincinnati and Miami from April 1-7.

When Milwaukee and the Cardinals play here on April 10, 2021 in the season-opening series at home, it will mark the 15th anniversary of the first game played at Busch Stadium III, also against Milwaukee.

The Brewers and fellow National League Central Division rival Chicago Clubs will provide the opposition at Busch in the final week of the season from Sept. 28-Oct. 3. The Cardinals and Kansas City will play back-to-back weekend series of three games apiece in August.

2021 Cardinals home schedule

Game times TBA

APRIL

8, 10-11: vs. Milwaukee 

12-14: vs. Washington 

23-25 vs. Cincinnati 

26-29 vs. Philadelphia

MAY

3-6: vs. New York Mets 

7-9: vs. Colorado 

18-19: vs. Pittsburgh 

21-23 vs. Chicago Cubs 

JUNE

3-6: vs. Cincinnati 

8-9: vs. Cleveland 

14-16: vs. Miami 

24-27: vs. Pittsburgh 

28-30: vs. Arizona

JULY

16-18: vs. San Francisco

19-22: vs. Chicago Cubs

30-31: vs. Minnesota

AUGUST

1: vs. Minnesota

3-5: vs. Atlanta

6-8: vs. Kansas City

17-19: vs. Milwaukee

24-25: vs. Detroit

SEPTEMBER  

6-9: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

10-12: vs. Cincinnati

17-19: vs. San Diego

28-30 vs. Milwaukee

OCTOBER

1-3: vs. Chicago Cubs

Cards donate $1.1 million for Stars Park

Groundbreaking for Stars Park on the campus of Harris-Stowe State University will take place next Tuesday, after the Cardinals, in conjunction with Cardinals Care, donated $1.1 million for the building of new baseball and softball fields.

The name Stars Park is in honor of the St. Louis Stars Negro League franchise which won three pennants in four seasons from 1928-31. Club president Bill DeWitt III will lead the Cardinals’ contingent at the 10 a.m. ceremony.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports